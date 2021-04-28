A standoff is underway in a residential North Carolina neighborhood. One deputy has been shot.

Kelly McLaughlin,Madison Hall
·1 min read
police tape
REUTERS/Max Whittaker

  • There is an ongoing standoff in a Boone, North Carolina neighborhood.

  • A sheriff's deputy was shot in the standoff. The deputy's condition is currently unknown.

  • Police are asking Boone residents to shelter in place with doors and windows closed until the situation is resolved.

A North Carolina sheriff's deputy was shot amid a standoff situation on Monday afternoon, police said.

Police in Boone, North Carolina, said on Twitter that it was assisting the Watauga County Sheriff's Office in an "ongoing stand-off" situation in a residential neighborhood.

The police department asked residents to shelter in place with their doors and windows closed.

The deputy who was shot was a member of the Watauga County Sheriff's Office, WNCT reported. The deputy's current condition is unknown.

Details of what led to the standoff and shooting remain unclear.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

