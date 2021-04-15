Standoff underway with shooting suspect in San Jose

A shooting suspect has been hospitalized with a life-threatening self-inflicted gunshot wound after an overnight standoff, police said.

Video Transcript

- News in the South Bay. A shooting last night has turned into a standoff this morning with a suspect believed to be armed in the heart of San Jose. Now, police officers have surrounded a home on North 4th Street off of East Hedding Street. That's where negotiators have been asking the man to surrender peacefully. Neighboring homes have now been evacuated. Officers were first called to the home just after 5:00 last night. That's when they found a person shot with life threatening injuries. This morning, police are asking everyone to avoid that area. And we'll bring you any updates as soon as we get them.

