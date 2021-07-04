Standoff in Weaver ends with gunman's suicide

Jul. 4—A police standoff in Weaver ended Saturday night after the gunman took his own life, police announced Sunday morning.

Ricardo E. Caraballosa, 53, was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside his residence at 425 Bailey Road in the Buckhorn community, according to a news release from Weaver police Chief Wayne Bush sent at about noon.

"Thankfully, no law enforcement officers or citizens were physically injured during this incident," Bush was quoted as saying in the release.

Police responded to a 911 call from a neighbor at about 6:40 p.m. Saturday night. The caller reported a domestic dispute taking place at Caraballosa's home, and reported having been threatened with a firearm, according to Bush.

Two officers responded to the call. According to Bush, Caraballosa raised a shouldered firearm at one of the officers, and gunfire was exchanged. Law enforcement agencies including Anniston, Oxford and the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office responded to a call for aid from Weaver police, with medical backup from Jacksonville and Oxford.

The standoff lasted well into the night. Bush wrote that Caraballosa "stated that he did not intend to come out alive." Police later entered the residence and found him dead.

Bush wrote that the incident is being investigated by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, by request of the District Attorney's Office, and the Center for Applied Forensics helped process the scene.

"The members of the Weaver Police Department and I wish to express our most sincere gratitude to everyone that assisted with support and teamwork in this incident," Bush wrote.

