Standoff in west Wichita ends after man accused of threatening people with gun surrenders

Wichita police arrested a Wichita man after a three hour standoff near Central and Ridge on Sunday evening.

Markel Henderson of Wichita, 20, was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of criminal threat and battery in connection with a domestic violence incident at a home in west Wichita, police spokesperson Trevor Macy said in a news release.

Officers responded to a call around 5:18 p.m. in the 7000 block of W. Freeman. Someone inside the home dialed 911 and said a man had a gun and had threatened people inside the home, according to the news release.

The person who called 911 and another person were able to leave the home, but the man remained inside. A perimeter was set around the home and the SWAT team was called in, Macy said.

The man left the home and was taken into custody shortly before 8 p.m., the release said.

It is unknown if the man actually had a gun or if one was found inside the home.