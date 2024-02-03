Standon Calling festival caterers and acts 'owed thousands'

Standon Calling took place across four days in 2023

Some performers and food vendors have complained they are still owed tens of thousands of pounds from a festival that took place in the summer.

Standon Calling was held in Hertfordshire in July with tickets now being sold online for next year's festival in 2024.

One catering business told the BBC they still had not seen their takings worth about £13,000.

Alex Trenchard, director of Standon Calling, apologised for the delay.

He said: "We apologise for the delay to a small number of payments from our 2023 festival.

"We are in the process of fulfilling these and contacting any remaining performers and suppliers."

In 2023, the festival was headlined by Years & Years, Self Esteem and Bloc Party.

Previously, big named artists George Ezra, Lewis Capaldi and Florence & The Machine have taken to the stage.

In September, a compulsory strike-off notice was posted for Standon Calling Limited, declaring a creditors' intention to remove it from the Companies House register, which would mean trade must stop immediately.

Four days later the action was discontinued.

Years & Years topped the bill in 2023. Previous years have been headlined by Wolf Alice, Craig David and Jess Glynne

Standon Calling has described itself as a cashless festival. Attendees wore chipped wristbands which they topped up with money during the event.

All food, drink and other goods were paid for using this system on site.

The food vendor who claimed they were owed £13,000, who wished to remain anonymous, said the festival never provided them with their takings.

"It's really scary, that's a huge loss, we paid a lot to be there and it's been worrying that we might never get it back," they said.

A group of performers who appeared at the festival in July, and wished to remain anonymous, said they were owed £12,000 including VAT.

They explained they did most of their work in the summer months and the shortfall meant they were "less resilient to survive the winter".

The group said they were paid within the expected 15-day period after a previous performance at the festival a few years ago.

"We loved Standon Calling, it was our local festival, we loved working there, we want to keep working there," they told the BBC.

In 2024, Standon Calling is due to take place between 25 and 28 July

Ali Rose, 48, who runs the music quiz Sounds Familiar Quiz with Alistair Scott, said she was also owed money for appearing at the festival.

"If I had a builder or a painter and I didn't pay them then they'd be after me," said Ms Rose, who also performed a Kate Bush-themed DJ set.

She said she performed both acts for an undisclosed amount less than £1,000, as it was understood she would have a good slot in the festival line-up.

Ms Rose says she has been unable to get hold of the festival organisers, including Mr Trenchard.

She continued: "The worst thing for me is the silence. If they had replied and explained that would be something, that's what gets me more."

Other performers have told the BBC they too have not received payments for amounts as low as £150.

Standon Calling began as a garden party for founder Alex Trenchard and has grown in size each year since

Comedian Rhys James, who appeared at the festival, wrote on the social media website X that he was owed money by Standon Calling.

Mark Watson, who also appeared on the comedy stage, replied to say he had not been paid either.

Both comedians were approached for further comment.

In a comment on a public Facebook group, Mr Trenchard talked about growing costs for the festival and suggested reducing the size of future events.

He said: "The time has come to try to find a balance between being big in some areas (main stage) and small and intimate in others but in a way that is affordable.

"It may means (sic) some sacrifices and scaling back but we have to protect the future viability of the festival."

In a statement to the BBC, Mr Trenchard explained: "We constantly review all aspects of the event so we can be sure to deliver the top-class experience our loyal audience deserves."

