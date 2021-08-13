Stanford announces mandatory COVID-19 testing for students regardless of vaccination status

Stanford University announced Wednesday it will require COVID-19 testing for all students coming to campus regardless of their vaccination status.

Students living on campus, university off-campus housing, or commuter students will be required to submit to COVID-19 testing every week starting Aug. 15.

"Working together, we can monitor the prevalence of COVID-19 at Stanford, adjust requirements as needed, protect our friends and family, and keep campus as safe as possible for in-person learning and activities this summer and autumn," said Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs.

20% OF PEOPLE SAY THEY LOST FRIENDS OVER COVID-19 DISAGREEMENTS: POLL

Whether they are vaccinated does not matter, and all new students will be tested on the first and fifth day of arriving on campus.

The school is the first university in the Bay Area to mandate testing for people who are fully vaccinated, according to Stanford Daily.


The school will also require all faculty, staff, and postdoctoral students to be fully vaccinated.

Unvaccinated international students and personnel arriving from outside the country should arrive at least seven days before in-person classes begin, according to the university. They will need to complete entry testing, vaccination, and a period of "restricted activity."

The university announced its mandatory vaccine requirements for students for the fall term in May.

