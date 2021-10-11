Stanford Economics Professor Shares 2021 Nobel Prize With His Best Man

Guido W. Imbens, applied econometrics professor and professor of economics at Stanford Graduate School of Business, was awarded the 2021 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences 2021. Courtesy photo

Guido W. Imbens slept through the first phone call, but awoke for the second. Caller ID told him the call was coming from Sweden.

On the other end, the prize committee for the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences relayed some big news: Not only had the professor of economics at Stanford Graduate School of Business won the Nobel Prize, but he’d won it with the best man at his wedding.

“I was just shocked. Typically people winning these prizes are much further along in their careers. I did not expect this to come anytime soon,” Imbens said Monday (October 11) at a virtual news conference.

“My co-winners of the prize, I have known both of them for a long time and both of them are very close friends … Their work has always been a great source of inspiration.”

THREE U.S. ECONOMISTS SHARE PRIZE

This year’s Nobel prize in economics — awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy and officially called The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2021 — is shared between three economists all hailing from American universities: One half of the award goes to David Card, professor of economics at the University of California-Berkeley, for his “empirical contributions to labor economics.” The other half is shared between Imbens and Joshua D. Angrist, professor of economics at MIT, for their “methodological contributions to the analysis of causal relationships.”

Unlike experiments in, say, medicine, researchers in the social sciences aren’t able to conduct double-blind experiments in highly controlled laboratories. You can’t cause a famine to compare its economic effects against a non-famine, for example.

So, economists and other social scientists rely on observational data. The work of Imbens and Angrist helped demonstrate how causal inferences could be derived from natural experiments and observational studies of real-world situations, leading to precise conclusions and answers to very large societal problems.

“All of us at Stanford are incredibly proud of Professor Imbens, and we are delighted that his accomplishments have been recognized by the Nobel Committee,” says Jonathan Levin, Stanford GSB dean.

“The real-world impact (of Imbens’ work) has been profound and far reaching. Professor Imbens has worked with policymakers to design and evaluate economic policy interventions in areas such as education and labor, and his methodology has been implemented beyond the field of economics … as we seek solutions to our society’s great challenges — from economic and educational inequality to the disparate impacts of climate change.”

FRIENDS, COLLEAGUES AND BEST MEN

Imbens, an applied econometrics professor and a senior fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, has known Angrist since his first year teaching and living at Harvard University in the early 1990s. The two would talk over the big world questions on Saturday mornings in the university laundromat. Those discussions formed the foundation for the work that earned them the Nobel prize 30 years later.

Joshua D. Angrist

The friends pioneered a research model that demonstrated how natural experiences can be used to show how cause and effect are related. In big, real-world situations in which chance and randomization naturally occur and cannot be controlled, this has major implications. The model is called the Local Average Treatment Effect (LATE) and was introduced in a 1994 Econometrica paper.

“I think it’s totally revolutionized the way we do empirical work,” Eva Mörk, member of the economic sciences committee, says of this year’s Nobel winners. “We can go out and answer these super interesting, relevant questions about so many different things. About how early interventions in a child’s life affect the major outcomes, how different tax and benefit systems affect a lot of things, so we can give so much better policy advice.”

One example Imbens cites is this: Does Universal Basic Income disincentivize people from seeking paid work? An experiment to answer such a question would be very expensive and take a long time to collect meaningful data. Instead, using their research tools, Imbens looked at the experience of lottery winners in Massachusetts who received $25,000 checks each year for 20 years. Measuring the hours worked of the lottery winners can provide causal inferences about guaranteed income on a wider scale.

Guido Imbens and his family

Guido W. Imbens, applied econometrics professor and professor of economics at Stanford Graduate School of Business, was awarded the 2021 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences 2021. He is pictured here with his family. Courtesy photo

BRINGING HIS RESEARCH TO THE CLASSROOM

In his classrooms, Imbens students get experience in both conducting social science experiments and analyzing observational data like the kinds discussed in his research. Students also see the need for these kinds of skills in the companies they will join throughout their careers.

“So, a lot of these things are very directly relevant to what they will see in businesses they might end up working for,” Imbens says. “I try to convey to my students that the way to do good methodological research is really to talk to people doing empirical work and talk to people who are doing policy so you can make sure the methodological work you’re doing is actually going to be relevant to the people analyzing the data.”

Though his schedule today has been turned on its head since his early morning phone call, Imbens hopes to be able to attend a seminar with his students early this afternoon.

“A big part of what makes my job so fun is working with young people. In the years that I’ve been (at Stanford), more and more students are becoming interested in this type of research, and so the ability to interact with them … is such an incredible privilege,” he says. “So I hope to be able to still do that today. But, I’ve lost track of my schedule a little bit.”

TRADITION OF NOBEL LAUREATES

Stanford has a long tradition of Nobel Laureates in its ranks, with 20 living winners and 15 deceased. That list includes 11 Economic Sciences winners including Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson who shared the Economic Sciences prize in 2020 along with Alvin Roth (2012), Thomas J. Sargent (2011), A. Michael Spence and Joseph E. Stiglitz (2001) and William F. Sharpe (1990). Deceased Economics Sciences winners are Gary Becker (1992), Milton Friedman (1976) and Douglass North (1993).

In comparison, Harvard University has 11 Economic Science Laureates in addition to 39 other Nobel winners. University of Pennsylvania, which houses the Wharton School of Business, has 7 affiliated Economic Science Laureates and 21 other laureates.

