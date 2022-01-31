At Stanford, Latino Entrepreneurs Forecast Rapid Growth Amid Systemic Challenges

Jerry Porras, co-faculty director of the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative (SLEI), presents findings of the SLEI’s 2017 research report in this file photo. The 2021 Report, published Friday, was released in a virtual format due to pandemic restrictions. Courtesy photo

While Latino-owned businesses are growing at a much faster rate than any other business segment in the country, they continue to face greater barriers to financing and report lower than average revenue per company than white-owned companies, according to new data released last week.

On Friday (January 28), the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative (SLEI) released its seventh annual research report, State of Latino Entrepreneurship, exploring the impact, challenges, and opportunities of the fastest growing business segment in the U.S. economy. The report includes survey data from SLEI’s largest sample to date: 15,000 businesses across the country – 7,500 Latino-owned businesses and 7,500 white-owned businesses used as a comparison group.

Stanford GSB Dean Jon Levin

SLEI, founded in 2013, is a research and education collaboration between the Latino Business Action Network and the Stanford GSB Center for Entrepreneurial Studies. Like last year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the report’s key findings were released in a live video presentation, panel discussion with Latino entrepreneurs, and fireside chat between Stanford Graduate School of Business dean Jonathan Levin and Isabella Casillas Guzman, administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, nominated by President Biden and confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

“The Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative was inspired … by the growing Latino population, the growing number of Latino entrepreneurs, and the recognition that Latino businesses are going to increasingly be an important economic force in the US economy,” Levin said. “At this point, we have now run more than 800 entrepreneurs through the SLEI educational program, and we look forward to this forum every year as a chance to bring that community together and to talk about the latest SLEI research.”

Story continues

FASTEST GROWING SEGMENT OF THE U.S. BUSINESS POPULATION

Besides the basic principles of fairness and equality, there are powerful economic reasons that everyone should be invested in a thriving Latino business sector. For one, Latinos make up about 19% of the U.S. population, up 23% since 2010, or about 62 million people, according to the 2020 census. That number is expected to rise to 30% by 2050. They are not only consumers, but producers and employers as well.

Jerry Porras, SLEI co-faculty director

For another, the growth of Latino-founded businesses outpaces even its explosive population growth, making it the fastest-growing segment of business by leaps and bounds. In 1992, there were fewer than one million Latino-owned businesses in the U.S., or about 5% of businesses overall, according to census data. There were more than 3.3 million in 2012, (about 12% of businesses) and 5 million in 2020. That’s an increase of about 44% over the last decade. Non Latino-owned businesses grew about 4% in the same period, said Jerry Porras, Stanford professor emeritus and co-faculty director of SLEI Research.

Overall, Latinos’ total economic output in 2020 was $2.7 trillion, about 13% of the U.S. GDP – equivalent to the seventh largest GDP in the world, Porras said. Meanwhile, the median household income is about 29% less than of white households. If median incomes of Latino households rose to the same level as white households, it would generate trillions more to the U.S. GDP each year. Closing the gap between Latino-owned and white-owned businesses would generate another $1.5 trillion.

“It behooves us as a country to make sure that this sector of our society is just as prosperous as everyone else,” he said in the report’s video presentation. “We believe that by these measures, Latinos should be considered an asset to the U.S., one that deserves significant investment to promote U.S. economic growth and impact.”

EFFECTS OF COVID-19: 2021 WAS A BOUNCEBACK YEAR

This year’s report had the advantage, if you want to call it that, of having two years of pandemic-era data to compare and identify trends. The big story here is that while the pandemic generally impacted Latino- and white-owned businesses in similarly negative ways, there was a sharp downturn in businesses reporting “large negative effects” from COVID-19 in 2021.

In 2020, 39% of Latino-owned and 34% of white-owned businesses reported a “large negative effect.” Those figures dropped 50% in 2021 to 16% and 17% respectively. (See figure below.)

“2021 brought with it some semblance of a bounce back compared to 2020,” said Marlene Orozco, SLEI Research associate director. “The venture industry set a number of records and corporations began to put some real resources behind racial justice and equity efforts. This is just the beginning as there’s more work ahead. And importantly, our data really speak to the opportunities and largely untapped potential of the Latino business segment.”

The report also found that Latino business owners were more likely to respond proactively to the challenges of the pandemic and make strategic changes to their businesses to mitigate the effects.

For example, 21% of Latino businesses reported improving technological capabilities during the pandemic compared to 16% of white businesses. In addition, 18% of Latino businesses moved into the e-commerce space (13% of white businesses), 16% offered a new product or services (11% of white businesses) and 12% hired more employees (7% of white businesses).

NEXT PAGE: Latino companies and tech + Employment at Latino businesses

LATINO COMPANIES AS LIKELY TO BE TECH FOCUSED

According to the SLEI report, there is a widely held belief by the investment community that Latino entrepreneurs are less inclined to start tech businesses. This is not true, the data says.

Marlene Orozco, SLEI associate director

While white-owned businesses outnumber Latino-owned businesses by a factor of 14 (4.8 million to 346,000 respectively), about 19% of Latino-owned businesses work in the development or sale of tech and software products compared to about 14% of white-owned businesses, the report shows.

In terms of technology production, both groups showed similar rates in working in robotics (0.3%), artificial intelligence (0.4%), and cloud-based products (3.2%). Latino businesses outpaced white businesses slightly in both specialized equipment and software. (See chart at top of this page.)

“These findings counter the widely held belief that the Latinx entrepreneurial pipeline in tech doesn’t exist, or that minority entrepreneurs have less of an inclination towards starting tech businesses,” Orozco said.

LATINO BUSINESSES HIRING AT FASTER RATES THAN WHITE COUNTERPOINTS

The SLEI report found that Latinos are starting businesses at a faster pace than all other segments – 50% of net new businesses were created by Latinos.

They are also hiring employees at faster rates. From 2007 to 2019, the number of jobs created by Latino businesses has grown 54%, from 1.9 million to 2.9 million. The jobs growth rate at white businesses was 10% in the same period.

LATINO BUSINESSES OFFER MORE BENEFITS, MIXED PAY

To measure the quality of new jobs created, SLEI looked at pay and benefits of employees as well as career advancement at surveyed businesses.

“(The indices) consider whether employees have opportunities for promotions, training, and pay above minimum wage among other career advancement measures,” Orozco said. “We find that Latino owned businesses provide similar or even greater opportunities to their employees … across a number of employer based benefits, including health insurance, flexible work, paid holidays, retirement and so on.”

And they do this at all revenue categories. (See the two figures below.)

For both Latino and white businesses, larger revenue generally correlates with a higher Employee Benefit Index (EBI), except at businesses with more than $4 million in revenue which drops for both segments. However, Latino businesses provide more benefits on average in every revenue category except the $980,000 to $4 million category in which both groups provide about the same level of benefits.

However, employee pay results for Latino businesses were mixed.

To measure employee pay, SLEI uses the minimum wage standard to compare compensation across Lationo- and white-owned businesses, though it concedes that minimum wage is not the same as a living wage.

SLEI’s survey asked businesses how many of their employees made above minimum wage. While more white businesses reported that ALL of their employees earn more than minimum wage than Latino businesses (52% to 43%), Latino businesses outperform their white counterparts in all other categories.

NEXT PAGE: Financing, revenue growth continues to lag behind

FINANCING FOR LATINO BUSINESSES CONTINUES TO LAG

Last year, SLEI reported that Latino companies were 60% less likely to have financing approved than white companies with similar business performance. This year’s report expanded on that finding showing that Latino businesses were asked to provide more collateral than comparable white counterparts. While one fourth of white business owners did not need to put up collateral – including a car, home, or business equipment – to secure needed financing while, one fifth of Latino businesses were not asked for collateral. (See chart at top of this page.)

Meanwhile, despite the fact that COVID-19 increased the need for both business groups to seek financing to meet operating expenses, Latino-owned businesses were more likely to seek capital to expand their business or pursue a new opportunity – 30% of Latino businesses compared to 21% of white businesses.

While all companies reported lower average revenue growth this year compared to last, presumably because of the ongoing effects of the pandemic, Latino-owned businesses continued to report lower revenues than their white counterparts, the report found. Latino businesses reported average revenue per company of $1.3 million compared to $2.5 million for white businesses.

LATINO GROWTH OCCURRING IN ‘PRACTICALLY EVERY STATE’

Toward the end of the presentation, Levin hosted a fireside chat with Isabella Casillas Guzman, administrator of the Biden administration’s Small Business Administration. She is a child of Latino entrepreneurs herself.

Isabella Casillas Guzman, SBA administrator

Guzman summed up the importance of the Latino sector this way: “President Biden really has committed to building a more productive economy with the greater capacity to deliver goods and services to the American people. And that is what small businesses do,” she said.

“When you think of Latino entrepreneurship, it’s quite exciting because it is one of the fastest growing segments of the economy … That growth is happening everywhere across the U.S., in practically every state.

“I have an ingrained belief in entrepreneurship as a pathway to a better future, the American dream, and wealth building for families and communities. I’ve experienced it myself, of course, growing up in a small business family,” she said.

You can watch their full conversation here, starting at about 1 hour and 18 minutes, or tune in to the full SLEI presentation. You can download the 2021 report here.

DON’T MISS: STANFORD GSB DEAN JON LEVIN ON MBAS, COVID, RACIAL INJUSTICE & THE FUTURE and MBA INTERVIEW QUESTIONS: A SCHOOL-BY-SCHOOL LIST

The post At Stanford, Latino Entrepreneurs Forecast Rapid Growth Amid Systemic Challenges appeared first on Poets&Quants.