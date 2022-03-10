Stanford MBA Students Collect Millions’ Worth Of Medical Supplies For Ukraine

Business schools have not been idle as war rages in Eastern Europe. Accrediting agency AACSB reports that six European B-schools are organizing relief efforts for refugees and other war victims, with Kozminski University in Warsaw, Poland — only about 215 miles from the border with Ukraine — leading aid efforts amid the escalating humanitarian crisis. From the earliest days of the now nearly two-week-old war, Kozminski has aided hundreds of Ukrainian families, AACSB reports, with the help of more than 1,300 volunteers, including students.

Students — often but not always of Ukrainian descent — have been in the vanguard in humanitarian efforts at Kozminski, where they have spearheaded blood drives and fundraisers, as well as Riga Business School in Latvia, Budapest Business School in Hungary, ESMT Berlin, ESCP Business School, and Copenhagen Business School in Denmark. But while those in close proximity to the conflict have been especially proactive, they are not alone.

Separated by half the planet but connected by Ukrainian roots, students at Stanford University Graduate School of Business are pitching in, led by a group of first- and second-year MBAs — some with extensive military and logistical experience. The group has procured more than 80 tons of medical supplies valued at over $4 million that they are planning to airlift to Eastern Europe.

‘IT HELPS TO UNDERSTAND THAT WE ARE NOT HELPLESS’

Stanford GSB Class of 2022 MBA student Kate Slunkova

Using the hashtag #StandWithUkraine, the Stanford students have also launched a website that is attracting more than 20,000 unique visitors daily. It offers practical information for Ukrainians in Ukraine and refugees abroad as well as links to ways to help — by giving money, but also by raising public awareness or pressuring governments to take action.

Kate Slunkova, a dual degree student at GSB and Stanford’s graduate School of Education, has family in Ukraine, including her father, grandparents, and cousins, as well as many friends. She’s not always sure where they are or whether they are safe. Working with other Stanford students to send aid has helped to take her mind off the helplessness of such a great distance.

“It’s really hard because the situation changes drastically every hour,” Slunkova tells Poets&Quants. “It helps that we receive a lot of support in the form of messages and people who are offering emotional support to help us. But I don’t think any international person or American person could really understand the weight of this. And we have some undergrads at Stanford, we have some Ph.D. students, Ukraine students in Stanford, and it truly helps to come together to debrief on how our day was and work on some initiatives that we are driving. It helps to understand that we are not helpless. We can actually do some impact and leverage our network and resources here to help people back home.”

A COLLABORATIVE EFFORT

Stanford MBAs are not alone. B-school students around the United States have staged rallies and launched fundraisers, awareness campaigns, and donation drives at the top-25 schools, including major initiatives at Harvard Business School. Kate Slunkova says Stanford — as a school and a network — has been an incredible place to find and coordinate help, and to find and give emotional support.

“I’m immensely grateful for this network,” she says, “and for this kind of multidimensional community here, because we have some undergrads who helped us to put together a website, then we had some people in the Ph.D. department and med school helping out, too, because humanitarian help requires some med expertise. So it’s just an incredible place that brings together people from very different expertise areas.”

All help is welcome, she says, inside the school and outside it, noting that Stanford students have coordinated on some efforts with other B-schools — and with people on the ground in Ukraine.

‘EVERYONE CAN HELP & EVERYONE CAN ENGAGE’

“The main message that I have been transmitting is that everyone can help,” she says. “We need to make sure that help beyond private messages go into public spaces, into some proactive outreach, to different stakeholders who can help Ukraine at this difficult time. And it seems like there’s going to be tons of work needed to be done even after the active war stops. We will need to rebuild cities, re-educate people, and work with refugees. So the work is just starting.

“Everyone can help and everyone can engage. This is the core message. This network is not only helping us to engage here at Stanford, we are in touch with people on the ground in Ukraine. There have been GSB alums who are providing us with firsthand information on what is needed and what is necessary. We have a broader group of different schools working together on multiple initiatives. And it should not be school-specific. We are happy to collaborate. We’re now working with Harvard students on putting together every source where people can easily find answers to key questions.

“If people in Ukraine on the ground can come together to protect themselves from one of the most powerful armies, we here can also come together and do our work to help them and maximize our skills, our network, to help Ukrainians on the ground.”

Visit StandWithUkraine.how to learn more about efforts to help Ukraine. Visit the group’s Facebook page to donate to the effort to send medical supplies to Ukraine.

