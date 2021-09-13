Stanford professors urge U.S. to end program looking for Chinese spies in academia

Jane Lanhee Lee
·2 min read

By Jane Lanhee Lee

(Reuters) - A group of Stanford University professors has asked the Justice Department to stop looking for Chinese spies at U.S. universities, joining an effort by human rights groups to end a Trump administration program they said caused racial profiling and was terrorizing some scientists.

The "China Initiative" launched in late 2018 aimed to prevent U.S. technology theft by China but has since "deviated significantly from its claimed mission," according to the Sept. 8 letter https://sites.google.com/view/winds-of-freedom, which was signed by 177 Stanford faculty members and made public by them on Monday.

"(I)t is harming the United States' research and technology competitiveness and it is fueling biases that, in turn, raise concerns about racial profiling," the letter said.

Asked about criticism of the China Initiative, Justice Department spokesperson Wyn Hornbuckle said the government was "dedicated to countering unlawful (Chinese) government efforts to undermine America's national security and harm our economy," while acknowledging the threat of hate crimes against Asia Americans. "We take seriously concerns about discrimination," he said.

The Justice Department has published details of at least 27 cases related to the initiative, with results including some guilty pleas, some cases dropped and some ongoing.

Professors at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University were among those charged, as were five Chinese scientists who were visiting scholars last year - although those charges were dropped in July.

On Thursday, a federal judge in Tennessee acquitted https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.tned.93460/gov.uscourts.tned.93460.141.0.pdf a professor accused of hiding Chinese ties in his NASA research grant application, saying prosecutors failed to provide evidence he intended to defraud the government.

"I think what the FBI's done in most cases is to scare people - investigating people and interrogating them. And it's harmful to the country," said Peter Michelson, Stanford's senior associate dean for the natural sciences, an organizer of the letter.

Another organizer, Stanford physicist Steven Kivelson said he got involved because he saw his colleagues of Chinese origin suffered from the hostile environment they were subjected to due to the initiative.

Former U.S. Energy Secretary and Nobel prize winner Steven Chu, a professor at Stanford, said that rather than help protect U.S. advantages in technology and understanding, the program risked undermining America's lead in science.

"We were the brain gain for half a century," he told Reuters in an interview. "You really want to throw this away?"

(Reporting By Jane Lanhee Lee; Editing by Peter Henderson and Daniel Wallis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden put rights at heart of U.S. foreign policy. Then he pulled punches

    Hours after the last U.S. troops and diplomats were out of Afghanistan, President Joe Biden said in an address at the White House that Washington will continue to support the Afghans left behind and would defend their basic rights, especially those of women and girls. "I've been clear that human rights will be the center of our foreign policy," he said, repeating a campaign promise he has made often in speeches since taking office on Jan. 20. The comment fed growing skepticism among critics, who argued the United States had abandoned those very people to the Taliban – a brutal group with a record of crushing women's rights in the name of their radical interpretation of Islam.

  • Dutch court: Uber drivers covered by taxi labor agreement

    A court in Amsterdam ruled Monday that Uber drivers fall under the Dutch taxi drivers' collective labor agreement — meaning they are entitled to the same employment benefits as taxi drivers. The Amsterdam civil court said in a statement that three judges ruled that the legal relationship between Uber and its drivers “conforms to all the characteristics of an employment contract.” The Dutch workers' organization that brought the case called the decision a major victory for Uber drivers.

  • China Has ‘Too Many’ EV Firms and Wants Consolidation. What It Means for NIO and Tesla Stock.

    A Chinese government minister said in a press conference that the EV sector needed to embrace the market and concentrate its industrial operations.

  • Suspects arrested after shooting in Illinois leaves 7 wounded; victim crashed car into train, police say

    Three shooting suspects caught by Illinois police early Friday after wounding 7, including a victim who crashed into a commuter train.

  • In fresh regulatory move, China tells tech giants to stop blocking rivals' links

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China fired a fresh regulatory shot at its tech giants on Monday, telling them to end a long-standing practice of blocking each other's links on their sites or face consequences. The comments, made by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) at a news briefing, mark the latest step in Beijing's broad regulatory crackdown https://www.reuters.com/world/china/education-bitcoin-chinas-season-regulatory-crackdown-2021-07-27 that has ensnared sectors from technology to education and property and wiped billions of dollars off the market value https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-crackdown-wipes-hundreds-billions-off-top-companies-values-2021-09-13 of some of the country's largest companies. China's internet is dominated by a handful of technology giants which have historically blocked links and services by rivals on their platforms.

  • Hit to oil output from Ida overshadows demand impact, says Goldman

    U.S. refiners are coming back faster than oil production, a reverse of past storm recoveries with just three of the nine refineries completely idled, accounting for about 7% of Gulf Coast refining, compared to shut-ins of two-thirds of oil output on Friday. The impact on refining has been broadly in line with prior hurricanes, the bank said, with about 1.5 million barrels per day still offline and the recovery likely to "follow the usual exponential pattern of the disruptions halving every 10 days." Concerns over the output shut-in due to Ida, helped drive oil prices above $70 a barrel, with Brent crude trading at $73.39, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude at $70.19 by 0829 GMT.

  • From zippers to glass, shortages of basic goods hobble U.S. economy

    For Lauren Rash, it’s the little things that have snarled production at her tent factory here, like the many shades of black Velcro. Her company, Diamond Brand, just launched a new line of high-end wall tents called the Liminal, thick with vents and fasteners demanded by discerning campers. Before supply chain breakdowns and shortages swept the world in the wake the COVID pandemic, buying the bits and pieces for an assembly line was often as easy as clicking a button and waiting a few days or, at most, a few weeks for delivery.

  • 'Shang-Chi' earns largest second-weekend box office since start of pandemic

    The latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe added $35.8 million this weekend — a modest 53% drop that augurs a robust return for blockbusters.

  • Nigeria says 75 abducted children released amid army crackdown

    Seventy-five children who were kidnapped from their school in Nigeria's northwestern Zamfara State have been released after their abductors came under pressure from a military crackdown, a state official said on Monday. More than 1,100 children have been seized since December last year. Authorities say they were abducted by heavily armed gangs of bandits seeking ransoms.

  • News Analysis: As recall campaign closes, Californians might be ready to change the system

    Academics and activists alike say that improvements to the rules and reasons for a recall contest are long overdue. And polling indicates voters might be ready for changes too.

  • Government Docs Show There Was Never a Plan in Afghanistan

    Tom Williams/Roll Call/Getty ImagesCraig Whitlock’s The Afghanistan Papers: A Secret History of the War is a hallmark achievement of primary source reporting. It gathers interviews, documents, memos, and cables to tell the story of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan in the words of those in charge of the war, who tried, who failed. This book indicts the mission we sent our men and women to accomplish, in retaliation for what happened 20 years ago. It lays out how our efforts began with patriotic re

  • Ayman al Zawahiri: Taliban's return fuels questions about al Qaeda leader's health and whereabouts

    GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba — The whereabouts of Ayman al Zawahiri, who succeeded Osama bin Laden after U.S. special forces killed the al Qaeda leader in a 2011 raid in Pakistan, remain a mystery even as the terror group could be poised to rise again.

  • China plans to break up Ant's Alipay and force creation of separate loans app - FT

    The plan will also see Ant turn over the user data that underpins its lending decisions to a new credit scoring joint-venture, which will be partly state-owned, the newspaper https://on.ft.com/3ElGHtw reported, citing two people familiar with the process. State-backed firms are set to take a sizeable stake in Ant's credit-scoring joint venture for the first time, three people told Reuters last week. The partners plan to establish a personal credit-scoring firm wherein Ant and Zhejiang Tourism Investment Group Co Ltd will each own 35% of the venture, while other state-backed partners, Hangzhou Finance and Investment Group and Zhejiang Electronic Port, will each hold slightly more than 5%, said one of the people.

  • 14 Chinese content platforms signed a pledge to be 'self disciplined' as the government cracks down on toxic fan behavior and celebrity worship

    Fourteen platforms this week signed a "Self Discipline Convention" resolving to help the Chinese government clean up its cyberspace.

  • How El Salvador's bitcoin adoption could empty it of its US dollar reserves

    El Salvador’s bitcoin gamble could start a chain reaction that drains the nation of its dollar reserves, an economic expert has forecast.

  • Afghanistan remittance payouts limited to local currency - sources

    Afghanistan's central bank has ordered banks to pay out remittances in local currency only, the latest move to preserve scarce U.S. dollars, say sources familiar with the matter. Hard currency remittances have formed an important source of external finance for Afghanistan over the years but dollar availability has dried up in the aftermath of the Taliban's conquest of the country. Western Union Co's agent banking partners in Afghanistan received a directive from the country's central bank in the last few days to pay out remittances in afghani only, said a source close to a money exchange provider.

  • Kevin McCarthy Ripped On Twitter After Bizarre 3-Word All-Caps Vaccine Rant

    The House minority leader, who is vaccinated, fired off a message opposing vaccine mandates.

  • Trump Spanked for Absence From 9/11 Memorial Services: ‘Ceremony Isn’t About Him, So Why Bother’

    Donald Trump was conspicuously missing from the memorial services attended by former presidents marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people on American soil – and Twitter users took note, sending “where’s trump” trending Saturday. President Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton attended the main ceremony in Lower Manhattan where the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers once stood, while former president George W. Bush spoke at a

  • A student who removed thousands of 9/11 flags from a college memorial said it was a protest against Islamophobia and US military interventions

    The Washington University student, identified as Fadel Alkilani, is seen in a video piling the 2,977 American flags into blue garbage bags.

  • Larry Kudlow Says He Misses 'Calmness' Of Donald Trump. Twitter Critics Can't Even.

    "I'm being actually quite serious here," the former White House economic adviser said.