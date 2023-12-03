Stanford reflects on alum Sandra Day O'Connor's impact
Trailblazer Stanford University graduate Sandra Day O'Connor is being remembered for her grit and inspiring legacy as the first woman on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Nominated by Ronald Reagan, Justice O’Connor took a considered, moderate approach to controversial topics like abortion.
