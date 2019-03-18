Stanford reports that Apple Watch can detect heart rate irregularities

This weekend researchers from the Stanford University School of Medicine revealed their findings that suggest that Apple wearable technology can safely and accurately identify irregular heartbeat.

In November of 2017, researchers from the Stanford University School of Medicine began an Apple-sponsored study designed to determine "whether a mobile app that uses data from a heart-rate pulse sensor on the Apple Watch can identify atrial fibrillation." The first results of the Apple Heart Study were presented on Saturday, confirming that Apple wearable technology can, in fact, accurately identify pulse irregularities.

Of the 400,000 participants enrolled in the study who were each required to have an Apple Watch through series 3 and an iPhone equipped with the Apple Heart Study app, only 0.5 percent received notifications for an irregular pulse; 84 percent of these "were found to be in atrial fibrillation at the time of the notification" which is one of the leading causes of stroke. Fifty-seven percent of those who received these notifications did seek further medical attention as a result.

Since the study began, Apple has released the Series 4 Apple Watch which allows users to take an ECG, a test that records your heartbeat for 30 seconds and analyzes the results similarly to the Apple Heart Study app. While this particular feature is a test initiated by the wearer, the Apple Heart Study app "intermittently checked the heart-rate pulse sensor for measurements of an irregular pulse."

The study represents the impact that wearable technology could have in the future of healthcare. Dean of Stanford School of Medicine Dr. Lloyd Minor was noted saying that "The results of the Apple Heart Study highlight the potential role that innovative digital technology can play in creating more predictive and preventative health care."