Stanford study: No evidence of voter fraud in Pennsylvania, other states during 2020 election
A new study found no evidence of voter fraud in Pennsylvania or other battleground states during the 2020 presidential election.
A new study found no evidence of voter fraud in Pennsylvania or other battleground states during the 2020 presidential election.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top starters ranked going into the 2024 season.
Here's what to know about eating snow, ordering a Double Big Mac and more.
From Apple AirPods to winter essentials, these are the markdowns we've got our eyes on.
Economic data gives Biden an edge over Trump, but there's more to the story.
With a healthy dose of heart and whimsy, the Sundance documentary Seeking Mavis Beacon follows two young Black women who are devoted to finding the original model for Mavis Beacon Teaches Typing.
The 2024 Toyota Mirai gets a small increase to a base price of $51,215 and better safety features with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0.
A new election forecast outlines just how important inflation will be in determining the next president. It's looking like a nail-biter.
ElevenLabs, an AI startup that offers voice cloning services with its tools, has banned the user that created an audio deepfake of Joe Biden used in an attempt to disrupt the elections, according to Bloomberg.
Every time you swipe or insert your card, you risk encountering a skimmer — a sneaky device that can steal your credit card's info. Here's how to spot credit card skimmers and avoid them.
Adding a teenager to your policy carries a hefty price tag. Here’s why your car insurance rates are affected – and what you can to do save money.
If you’re wondering about state minimum car insurance requirements, here’s a look at which coverage types are required by law in each state.
Personal loan funding times can vary. Here’s what the process looks like and how long you have to wait before you're approved for a personal loan.
Here are some of the best travel credit cards available right now, whether you’re looking for everyday rewards or luxury benefits.
The best credit card rates are below the industry average of 22%, and some offer promotional APRs of 0% for limited periods of time.
The smart, safe, easy way to care for your electronics: "I used every piece of the kit," says a happy shopper.
From comfortable supportive strapless bras to lacy bandeaus, these are the best strapless bras according to experts.
Stellar cleansing products for dry hair, curly hair, thin hair, color-treated hair and everything in between.
Despite pressure to drop out, Haley insists she’ll keep campaigning for the nomination.
The stories you need to start your day: How Trump might derail immigration talks, Justin Timberlake’s new single and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Miso, for instance, has made a name for itself with Flippy, a hamburger cooking arm that has found its way into chain restaurants like White Castle. Others, including Zume Robotics, have been less successful — the pizza robot firm shut its doors last year after attempting a major pivot into Earth-conscious food packaging. Chef Robotics has been kicking since 2019.