From Stanford’s ‘Trash Queen’, Lessons About Startup ‘Failure’

The old adage that failure doesn’t exist because we always learn something from even the worst defeats is a bit simplistic. But it’s undeniably true that what doesn’t work out for us sometimes actually does, only in ways we never anticipated — and perhaps don’t fully appreciate until time heals the wounds.

That’s the crux of Caroline Ling’s experience at Stanford Graduate School of Business. Ling, a dual MBA-MS Environment and Resources student who will graduate this December, became known as the Trash Queen of Stanford for her tireless advocacy of sustainable recycling and waste management practices on campus. Since coming to Stanford in 2019, she became, in her description, obsessed with “exploring scalable solutions to reduce single-use waste in society through entrepreneurial approaches.” And not just once or twice. Earlier this year, working through Stanford’s Startup Garage, Ling took a third crack at pursuing a re-use business concept with fellow GSB students.

Her latest idea was simple and appealing: Ling and her team delivered milk in reusable containers, testing whether consumers wanted the “milkman” back in their lives. Many did. But the business failed, doomed by scalability challenges. And that’s when Ling’s real education began.

THERE IS NO ‘AWAY’

Caroline Ling

Caroline Ling grew up in Shanghai, China. Early in life she learned a lesson from her grandmother that has stayed with her to this day — and indeed, that became what drives and motivates her.

“My grandparents grew up in the 1930s, which meant that they were very conservation-minded in the way of living,” Ling tells Poets&Quants. “My grandma loved to collect all these jugs and jars and kept reusing them to the point where I said, ‘Why are you doing this grandma? Why don’t we just throw them away?’ And she said to me very early on that there is no ‘away’ — ‘Everything has a home.’ And so that to me has ingrained almost a personal philosophy.

“So from early on I had this idea: Whatever we do, it’s going to have a footprint on the planet, it has a consequence — this thing called karma. We need to take care of the environment we’re living in, that’s all we have.”

‘IMPERATIVE THAT WE TAKE CARE OF THE PLANET IN WHATEVER WAY WE CAN’

Ling went to Washington University in St. Louis for her undergraduate degree, majoring in international studies, economics and strategy. She gave little thought to sustainability and waste management at the time: “Back then I wasn’t really connecting the dots on, ‘How am I going to live the rest of my life?’ As a college kid I wasn’t really thinking about that.” She was more interested in collecting all the skillsets she could, which led her to go into consulting after college, taking an analyst’s position in Deloitte’s Chicago office.

At Deloitte, Ling was mostly focused on “innovation, strategy, working with Fortune 500 CEOs and understanding their pain points, talking their language, yada, yada, yada — it was a great ride for a couple of years.” But she still felt unfulfilled, like there was something she was meant to do that she wasn’t doing.

“I hit this natural point where I felt itchy to go back to my calling and work on something that can get me up in the morning, just like pretty much every other student (at Stanford),” Ling says. “And for me that is really around sustainability. To me it matters because it speaks to how we connect to each other as human beings, and also how we connect with the bigger environment, the only planet we have. It’s just passing on what my grandma has taught me — and also showing the world that this is important, it is imperative that we take care of the planet in whatever way we can so that our future generation enjoy the same air, water, the environment that we have now.

“And I also want to show that there is a way to do this without sacrifice or compromise.”

A SUDDEN CHANGE OF PLANS

Ling has a response for those who say sustainability means changing lifestyles — no longer eating meat, for example, or not driving cars. It’s a matter of degree, she says.

“It’s true to an extent,” she says, “but I really think that there is this overlap of business viability, technical feasibility, and the ultimate purpose of protecting the environment, and we just need to figure out how or what, and that’s the hard part.”

With that in mind, she set her sights on business school. She applied to a couple of schools, but GSB jumped out because of its joint MBA and MS in Environment & Resources, the Emmett Interdisciplinary Program in Environment and Resources. Once on campus, Ling knew she’d made the right choice. What she didn’t know was that her path was about to get a lot more complicated.

“Initially I was still broadly searching topics, verticals, functions that could plug me into this whole environmental sustainability world in a way that it gets me up in the morning to support that mission, but also gets me up in the morning to be excited to work with a team or excited to do what my function or my team is supposed to do,” she says. “And then Covid happened.”

CLOSER TO THE ACTION

Covid-19 did more than move all Ling’s classes online. It also derailed her plans for an internship on the sustainability team at a major retail company.

“Everything got taken away from me,” she says. “It’s a curveball for everyone, but it’s an interesting twist in my journey because I had literally nothing planned for the summer. And as a big planner — as every GSB-er or every MBA student would say — that felt very uncomfortable.” It may have been a blessing in disguise, though, because it gave her the space for introspection — “to look deep down and trace back to the roots of why I started on this journey in the first place, which is what my grandma told me. And so I started looking into this trash problem.”

Back in St. Louis, where her partner lives, Ling started following around a local waste hauler named Carlos — watching him pickup loads of garbage and recycling, the dumping and sorting processes. “And, literally, it was a candy land for me,” she says. “I cannot explain why it really got me up in the morning, but I was so excited to be shadowing him. He starts his job at 4 a.m. and his shift finishes up at noon. It’s literally one of the most essential jobs — you can’t even imagine.

“I learned so much by just watching him, by just getting myself closer and closer and closer to the actions of the actual waste management industry. And from there I created a couple of concepts, I tried multiple ideas. And that was from an entrepreneurial perspective, drinking the Kool-Aid of GSB.

“I’m just obsessed with waste!”

MBA students working together in Stanford’s Startup Garage course. File photo

For entrepreneurs, Stanford GSB is the place to be. The B-school in the center of Silicon Valley’s ecosystem has long been the most desirable place to network, nurture, and launch new business ideas. Of the 100 startups that attracted the most funding from angel investors and venture capitalists over the past five years, Stanford stakes claim to 39, including ventures that have raised hundreds of millions of dollars.

None of those 39 startups tackle the homegrown problem that Ling wants to see addressed. It’s not a question of whether Stanford, like all business schools, isn’t doing enough when it comes to waste management practices, she says; it’s that the school is missing opportunities.

“I really want to create this community and become the beacon or the voice of the waste industry,” Ling says, “and to draw more attention from the elite institutions and all these MBAs and business students. I want draw their attention to the waste industry.

“Let’s work on this together. It’s all-hands-on-deck time, we need all the talents we can get to address this monumental problem.”

THE IDEA

Back in California after spending weeks learning the ins and outs of waste management in St. Louis, Ling began working on her ideas for better waste management on campus — ideas that were born of the mentorship of hundreds of waste operators “who got me to where I am today.” She tried working in software and hardware solutions, but realized she didn’t have the right people on her team to take those ideas forward.

Eventually, she landed on the idea of reusable milk containers. Milk is something most people use, whether in cereal or coffee or as a baking ingredient. Milk cartons are plastic and have been since around the end of World War II, when home-to-home milk delivery began to wane. Ling’s idea was called Silica, which is the chemical compound for glass, “where we revive the milkman model.” It involved getting local dairy producers like Straus Family Creamery in Petaluma, California on board, along with others, including a couple of kombucha companies and a sauerkraut maker.

The plan was to buy directly from the producers, then deliver the milk. Ling herself signed up the first 12 “beta” customers at farmer’s markets. “We basically got their orders on Friday, and then Sunday is the farmer’s market, so we go and pick up all the bottles and jars of kombucha and sometimes sauerkraut, sometimes milk and sauerkraut, and all of this stuff and then we package them in a cooler, and we deliver it to their door,” she says. “And then the next week we do the same thing, but while we deliver the fresh beverages, we pick up the empty bottles from last week and then we return it back to the vendors. Simple as that.”

THE END

People wanted what Silica offered. But there were problems.

“For example, not enough SKUs (stock-keeping units), not enough selections,” she says. But one problem loomed over all others. “It’s really them doing something to feel good at the end of the day, or making me happy at the end of the day, as opposed to doing something that is not making a compromise. They still need to go to a farmer’s market, they still need to go to their grocery store to get the rest of the stuff, and they are limited by the selections — as much as they love this idea.

“I don’t even need to sell them on this idea. But even with the most friendly users, I see some hesitance in keeping the service going. And then the bigger problem is really the tech, the viability, the business side, which is the delivery costs, the door-to-door, last-mile delivery costs. They are prohibitively high.”

Ling explored partnering with grocery delivery services, but couldn’t find a partner — partly, perhaps even mostly, because of the ongoing pandemic. “Can you imagine during Covid, in the thickest of Covid, and we’re asking these grocery delivery partners to tinker with their model?” An even bigger problem: lack of infrastructure for washing and sanitizing the milk bottles.

“That’s actually a bigger pain point, which is really the bottleneck because there’s no commercial bottle washing facility existing in the Bay Area,” Ling says. “In fact, there is a national shortage of those bottle washers. It’s $10,000 or something and it costs a fortune.

“At the end of the day, landfill is cheap, single-use is cheap for a reason: because of the tons of dollars in investment that we already invested in the plastic industry and CPG industry as a beneficiary of that.”

3 SUGGESTIONS FOR A STRONGER ENTREPRENEURIAL EXPERIENCE AT STANFORD

Certainly, Ling says, she “got a lot of learning out of all the entrepreneurship classes and resources at GSB.” But she also saw ways the school could improve. In her Medium piece, she writes that while Stanford GSB offers multiple startup classes, “I would like the GSB to draw in more diverse perspectives on entrepreneurial leadership. For example, I wish there could be more case studies and training programs on how to become an effective intrapreneur who can influence executive level decision-makers, source fundings from corporate VCs, design and prototype ideas with limited human resources, and develop workarounds for legal restrictions.”

Further, “I wish I learned how to pitch different value propositions to a non-business audience.” Ling writes that she was involved in the petition process for a California Assembly bill around reusables, but “I could have been more confident and skilled at navigating such situations, if I had learned and practiced techniques to engage diverse stakeholders for system-level change — e.g., how to interact with government officials, how to create industry alliances for lobbying, and how to mobilize local constituents to advocate for policy changes.”

Finally, she writes that GSB’s “all-in mentality” is not always the key formula for success that the school makes it out to be. “The constant stress of wanting to take on this insurmountable beast from an outsider’s perspective, coupled with the loneliness of not having a co-founder, cracked me,” Ling writes. “I didn’t build in the time and space to take care of myself.”

Stanford did offer many helpful resources, Ling says. One of the most important to her was a peer support group put together by Russell Siegelman, a lecturer in management. The group met biweekly “to celebrate wins and discuss challenges,” Ling writes, “and I feel lucky to have had informal GSB mentors and peer groups to support me along my trash journey. I would like the GSB to offer a more formalized, structured space for topics such as slow burnouts, mental health, and identity issues faced by future change makers.”

Stanford Office of Sustainability

What’s next for the “Trash Queen of Stanford”? Despite her “failures” in entrepreneurship, she won’t give up on waste management as a career. It is “in my DNA,” she says. And Stanford has been an invaluable part of that journey.

“I would say GSB really brought it to life for me, so I’m forever grateful for that,” Ling says. “It’s a realization that waste is an important problem in the GSB and, broadly speaking, the Stanford community.”

She has planned some events for her final weeks as a student around the All About No Waste community that she founded earlier this year with Julie Muir, the university’s zero waste systems manager, who “has been a tremendous mentor to me.”

“And so the goal of this community is convene everyone, exchange ideas, and also really elevate the importance of this topic to people who don’t think about waste,” Ling says, “and who don’t think really waste touches on their professional life or personal life. And so there’s a little bit of top-down, trickling-down knowledge, and giving people platform to exchange ideas — and then a bottom-up cultivating of this culture.”

The culture is well on its way to cultivation.

“It’s funny because I don’t even need to open my mouth whenever I’m in the room — my friends just immediately start noticing, ‘What’s wrong with the trash things?’ and start complaining about trash. Of course everyone complains about trash, but I think there’s a little bit of a social component as well, and I’m grateful for that.” Ling also wants to use her final weeks at Stanford working with the newly founded School of Sustainability.

WHAT’S NEXT?

But she needs think about her career. Not especially eager to put herself out there again in the risky world of entrepreneurship, Ling is looking for opportunities to take her passion to the next level with an established company, possibly a role in operations or supply chain with a company that has a large physical footprint. “So, tangible products like consumer electronics or delivery services, or waste management services, or food and ag companies,” she says. “So across verticals, but looking at roles where it sits in the central unit of the business, where it controls the physical flow and has the most impact on the environmental footprint from a waste perspective.

“So most likely it’s going to be an operation supply chain type of role, because that’s really where the biggest dent is going to happen. That’s where I’m looking next. But also obviously on the side, finishing up school and getting involved in this conversation with our School of Earth department on the School of Sustainability. So Stanford, I’m not sure if you know but we established School of Sustainability back in 2019 or maybe 2020.

And it’s very exciting to me personally, because this is the opportunity for the entire school, all the different talents to come together and address it collaboratively. And it’s such a timely topic because of the UN Climate Summit. A report just came out, we screwed up, as we all know but the report is out and Biden administration is doubling down on the Infrastructure Bill and it’s just a really favorable moment. And I feel proud and excited to be here at this point and there’s just so much more to do.

A NEW FIELD MARSHAL IN THE BATTLE TO REDUCE WASTE

Caroline Ling wants to share what she has learned with fellow waste innovators and show them they are not alone in the battle to reduce waste. She wants to draw attention to the gaps in the MBA education system when it comes to teaching entrepreneurship to solve planetary and human health problems. And she hopes to use her voice to elevate the importance of this topic among MBA institutions, and encourage MBA students to see the complexity and need for business talents to work on this most important societal issue.

“At the end of the day,” she says, “Stanford GSB did provide the platform for me to go out and try and fail.

“The entrepreneurship mantras, they apply to a certain extent, but they don’t apply equally to every problem that we’re solving, especially if it touches on planetary and human health. There’s more metrics, there’s more dimensions out there that we need to think about, more stakeholders that we need to think about.

“So those are the things that are all evolving theories that I’m trying to grapple with. And honestly, a big part of it is also personal. I was just talking to a group of climate friends and some of us feel this anxiety of being an entrepreneur — there are all of these downsides to being an entrepreneur. How do we maintain physical and mental sanity when they’re doing all of these things, without feeling too attached to it?

“This is a common thing that happens among entrepreneurs who are working on social or environmental problems, because we are so personally attached to the problem. And one day of not solving a problem is one day of feeling a sense of guilt or unrealistic expectations of ourselves, so there’s that component, too.”

Read Caroline Ling’s story on Medium, 3 Lessons From My Short-lived Waste Entrepreneurship, here.

