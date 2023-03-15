Stanford University employee charged with lying about rapes

2
OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ
·3 min read

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A 25-year-old Stanford University employee was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony perjury for allegedly lying about being raped twice last year on campus, authorities said.

Jennifer Ann Gries, of Santa Clara, first reported a false sexual attack in August when she told a nurse at Valley Medical Center in San Jose that a man grabbed her while she was at a campus parking lot, dragged her to a restroom and sexually assaulted her, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's office said.

In October, she went to Stanford Hospital to get another rape examination and told the nurse conducting the exam that she was returning to her office from lunch when an unknown male grabbed her arm, forced her into a basement storage closet and raped her, prosecutors said. She again declined to speak with police, they said.

Both of Gries’ sexual assault examination kits were analyzed quickly “given the extreme public safety risk of a potential sex offender,” prosecutors said, adding that the lab results “were not consistent with her story.”

On both occasions, she signed a consent form acknowledging the nurse was a mandated reporter who must inform law enforcement of the attack and signed forms to get public funds, prosecutors said.

In January, during an interview with a District Attorney’s Office investigator, Gries admitted to lying about the rapes and wrote an apology letter to the man who was the target of her allegations.

“She stated she was upset with the victim because she felt he gave her ‘false intention’ and turned her friends against her,” prosecutors said.

Gries was charged with two felony counts of perjury and two misdemeanor counts of making a false crime report to nurses at two different hospitals, prosecutors said. It was not immediately known if Gries has an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen called the false rape reports “a rare and deeply destructive crime" and said he felt for those who are falsely accused, for the students who had to look over their shoulders, and for the ”legitimate sexual assault victims who wonder if they will be believed.”

The rape reports led Stanford University police to issue campus-wide electronic alerts, which prompted widespread fear and a protest in October by hundreds of students who marched to demand university officials do more to protect students.

Investigators also found Gries had filed a sexual harassment complaint in March 2022 against a male coworker with the university's human resources department, which found the allegation was unfounded, prosecutors said. The male co-worker fit the description Gries gave the nurses she reported the rapes to, they said.

Gries is listed on the university’s website as a Housing Service Center Supervisor. Stanford University officials did not immediately respond Wednesday to an email seeking comment.

In 2016, the university was in the national spotlight after the emotional victim impact statement of Chanel Miller, who was sexually assaulted on campus by Stanford athlete Brock Turner, went viral. Turner, a star swimmer, infamously received a 6-month sentence for sexually assaulting an unconscious Miller in 2015.

Judge Aaron Persky, who imposed the sentence, was recalled by voters in 2018, the first judge to be recalled in California since 1932.

Recommended Stories

  • EXPLAINER: Next steps for Black reparations in San Francisco

    San Francisco supervisors have backed the idea of paying reparations to Black people, but whether members will agree to lump-sum payments of $5 million to every eligible person or to any of the more than 100 other recommendations made by an advisory committee won't be known until later this year. The idea of Black reparations is not new, but the federal government's promise of granting 40 acres and a mule to newly freed slaves was never realized. It wasn't until George Floyd, a Black man, was killed in police custody in 2020 that reparations movements began spreading in earnest across the country.

  • Israel Finance Minister says immediate liquidity risk averted after SVB collapse

    Israel's Finance Ministry said on Tuesday that a panel formed to assess the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank determined that the immediate liquidity risk has been averted. In a meeting with Citi Bank executives on Tuesday, Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich discussed the impact of the SVB and Signature Bank collapses, among other economic issues, according to a statement released by the minister's office. "Israel's economy is strong and relatively easy to manage in times of crisis," Smotrich said.

  • 60,000-mile-tall 'plasma waterfall' snapped showering the sun with impossibly fast fire

    A massive wall of falling plasma, known as a polar crown prominence, was recently captured in a stunningly-detailed new photo of the sun.

  • Postal carrier sentenced to 9 months in federal prison for mail theft

    Diamante Williams, 25, of Chicago was sentenced to nine months in federal prison on March 9.

  • Vegas terrorism suspect sentenced for sexually abusing girl

    A Las Vegas man with ties to a far-right extremist group advocating the overthrow of the U.S. government has been sentenced to federal prison for sexually abusing a young girl. Stephen Thomas Parshall, 38, was ordered to serve 33 years in a federal prison Monday, court records show. U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey in Las Vegas also sentenced Parshall to lifetime supervision upon his release.

  • Australia says nuclear subs needed to counter militarization

    Australia's defense minister said Tuesday a deal to buy nuclear-powered attack submarines from the United States was necessary to counter the biggest conventional military buildup in the region since World War II. It comes at a time that China is rapidly building up its own military. Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said it had made a huge diplomatic effort for months ahead of Monday's announcement of the deal, including making more than 60 calls to regional and world leaders.

  • Pauly Shore on Jimmy Kimmel's Oscar jab and how he really felt about it

    Pauly Shore shared how he really felt about the joke Jimmy Kimmel made about him during the Oscars monologue on Sunday night.

  • 4 teens arrested on murder charges after Sweet 16 party shooting near Atlanta

    Four teenagers are accused of murder after a shooting at a Sweet 16 party in an Atlanta suburb killed two and injured seven others.

  • Cardinals agree to a 2-year, $11 million deal with Eagles’ free agent linebacker Kyzir White

    The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to a two-year, $11 million deal with Philadelphia Eagles free agent linebacker Kyzir White

  • Sanctions Could End US Uranium Imports from Russia - But There Are Other Options

    Russia's state-owned nuclear power conglomerate, Rosatom, is suspected of supplying the Russian arms industry with components, technology, and raw materials for missile fuel. The military supplies ...

  • Former Cuomo aide alleging sexual harassment sues New York

    A onetime aide to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who accused him of sexual harassment in a federal lawsuit filed a separate lawsuit Wednesday against the state. Charlotte Bennett filed a complaint in state court in Manhattan saying her former employer, the state of New York, is liable for Cuomo’s sexual harassment and for the actions of his top aides, who failed to take corrective action once she reported it. Bennett already filed a federal lawsuit in September against Cuomo and three top aides.

  • Chris Christie traveling to New Hampshire amid White House bid consideration

    Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, the moderate Republican who ran in 2016 for the party’s presidential nomination, is slated to speak at an event in New Hampshire later this month, as rumors swirl that he is considering another White House bid in 2024. Christie is scheduled to speak at a town hall-style event at…

  • Tacoma man had 4,000 images, 100 videos of child pornography. He took a plea deal

    Investigators found thousands of child sexual abuse images on the defendant’s computer. He faces a mandatory minimum sentencing of 15 years.

  • Conservative group pushes back on bipartisan rail safety bill

    A conservative advocacy group is pushing lawmakers to oppose a bipartisan rail safety bill that was introduced following the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment, claiming it would create “gross inefficiencies” for businesses and give the Department of Transportation “unimaginable authority.” “Introduced following the horrible accident in East Palestine, Ohio, the legislation offers a slew of…

  • Glass rains down from San Francisco skyscraper during storm

    As the latest atmospheric river storm made landfall, San Francisco saw wind gusts up to 77 mph at the airport. The gusts damaged 2 windows of a downtown skyscraper. One of the windows fell dozens of flights onto the road below.

  • I am a transgender person who has received lifesaving gender-affirming care in Kentucky

    The anti-trans laws like HB 470 making way through the KY legislature are not rooted in science or the experiences of the people they would impact.

  • One of Earth's biggest mass extinctions caused by rising sea levels in eerie echo of today

    In samples of organic-rich black shale, scientists found evidence for oxygen depletion and hydrogen sulfide expansion in ancient seas.

  • Israel says roadside bomb suspect may have come from Lebanon

    The Israeli army said Wednesday that soldiers killed an armed man suspected of entering the country from Lebanon and blowing up a car, raising the risk of renewed tensions with Hezbollah. The security situation in Israel prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to cut in half his planned two-day visit to Germany this week, his office said. The incident unnerved Israelis, who questioned on social media and elsewhere how someone with explosives could travel dozens of kilometers inside Israel and set off a roadside bomb before being detected.

  • Scottish court won't understand Kenyan culture - tea firm

    James Finlay Kenya Ltd is being sued in Scotland by 1,300 Kenyan farm workers over working conditions.

  • Eagles compensatory pick update after losing 5 key contributors in free agency

    We're updating the Philadelphia Eagles 2024 compensatory picks after losing Javon Hargrave, Marcus Epps, Kyzir White, Andre Dillard, and T.J. Edwards in free agency