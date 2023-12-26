Stanislaus County Coroner identifies three men who died over Christmas weekend

The identities of three people reported dead by The Bee over Christmas weekend have been released by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Facility.

The names, ages and places of residence are withheld by the coroner until next-of-kin is notified. In the two subsequent cases, this has happened.

Two dead in sports car crash identified

The two men pronounced dead at the scene of a sports car crash on Del Puerto Canyon Road on Friday night have been identified.

Lee Her, 24, and Wee Vang, 27, were killed when their 2004 Chrysler Crossfire crashed over a steep cliff just west of Patterson in western Stanislaus County.

Initial findings from a California Highway Patrol investigation found the driver, Her, was unable to negotiate a left curve in the roadway as he traveled west on Del Puerto, The Bee previously reported.

The car went off the north shoulder and 50 feet down an embankment. It came to a rest on its roof in a shallow creek. Both men killed were Stockton residents.

CHP still looking into death of man near Highway 99, man identified

The man found dead on a property just off Highway 99 on Monday morning was identified as 40-year-old Stephen Flores, a Modesto resident.

Flores was found by his girlfriend, who was sleeping in a tent with him on state property near the Tuff Shed business, close to the Sixth Street on-ramp. He was pronounced dead at the scene, The Bee previously reported.

The death did not involve a collision and there were no updates on their investigation as of Tuesday morning, CHP Modesto area spokesman Officer Tom Olsen said.