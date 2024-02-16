Stanislaus County could see floods, rock slides as storms sweep region, weather service says

Flooding and rock slides are possible over the weekend as two storms sweep through Northern California, bringing more rain and wind, according to the National Weather Service.

The first storm system will arrive Saturday during the day and will last through early Sunday morning, National Weather Service warning coordination meteorologist Courtney Carpenter said Friday morning in a video briefing.

The storm’s impacts will be heaviest Saturday night, Carpenter said.

Rain amounts during the first storm will be similar to what the area saw Wednesday, she said.

“The ground is pretty much saturated now across the entire area, so (there’s a) potential for rock and mud slides in those hilly areas,” Carpenter said.

When will second storm arrive in Stanislaus County?

The region will see a bit of a break in the wet weather Sunday before the second storm arrives Sunday night, continuing into Tuesday, according to the meteorologist.

“This one will be stronger and wetter than storm No. 1 so a lot of the main impacts (are) expected with the second storm,” Carpenter said.

Rain amounts between 1.5 and 2 inches are expected for the Modesto region between Sunday night and Monday, when the storm will hit the hardest.

“We’ll probably issue a flood watch for this period” on Friday, Carpenter said.

The region may see moderate rises in area rivers with a potential for minor flooding at streams, creaks, poor drainage and urban areas by early next week.

Periods of gusty southerly winds are expected with both storms, with the strongest gusts expected during the second storm.

There’s a potential for gusts as strong as 30 to 35 mph in Modesto on Monday.

Impacts could include localized power outages and additional trees down, Carpenter said.

“At this point,” Carpenter said, the weather service is expecting “nothing like we saw on Feb. 4, but enough to cause minor impacts across the area.”

What’s in the weather forecast for Modesto?

Here’s what to expect as the two storms move through the Modesto region Saturday through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service:

Friday will be partly sunny with a high near 63 degrees and southeast winds around 6 mph. The nighttime will be mostly cloudy with a low around 49 degrees and southeast winds of 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday will have possible new precipitation amounts between a 10th and a quarter of an inch. Showers are expected mainly after 4 pm. The high will be near 59 degrees with south-southeast winds of 6 to 11 mph. At night, showers are expected mainly before 10 p.m. The low will be around 51 degrees with southeast winds of 10 to 13 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 66 degrees. Showers are expected mainly after 4 p.m., as well as southeast winds of 10 to 16 mph and gusts as high as 24 mph. Sunday night will have a low around 55 degrees with showers likely before 10 p.m. More showers and a possible thunderstorm are expected between 10 p.m. Sunday and 4 a.m. Monday.

Monday will have showers, with thunderstorms possible after 10 a.m. The high will be near 64 degrees. Showers are also expected Monday night with a low around 52 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with likely showers and a high near 62 degrees. Showers are also likely Tuesday night, mainly before 10 p.m. The low will be around 50 degrees.

