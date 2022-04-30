Stanislaus County DA seeks bail increase for Escalon horse breeder charged with abuse

The Stanislaus County district attorney’s office filed an amended criminal complaint against an Escalon horse breeder who is charged with animal abuse.

The amended complaint filed Wednesday charges Lisa Dunckley with seven felony counts of unnecessary cruelty and abuse to horses at her facilities.

According to the charges, the animals were subject to needless suffering. The original complaint said the horses under Dunckley’s care were “cruelly beat(en) and killed” but that wording is not in the amended complaint.

Dunckley, 54, also faces two misdemeanor charges of not giving proper care for two horses.

Dunckley appeared with a private attorney at an arraignment hearing Wednesday in Stanislaus Superior Court. Her request to continue the hearing to May 13 was granted over opposition from the district attorney’s office.

The prosecution asked for an increase in bail from $4,000 to $70,000. The court ordered the defendant not to raise horses during the case and will hear arguments on the bail amount May 13.

In December, county Animal Control officers seized 30 horses at a property near Riverbank. Authorities said the horses found on the property were in poor condition, some of them starved and emaciated.

The investigation led to seizure of additional horses at other locations.

County animal services is working with a nonprofit rescue in Oakdale to care for the horses.