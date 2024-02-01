Stanislaus County deputies arrest over 70 people, recover $50k in statewide operation

(FOX40.COM) — A recent statewide operation conducted by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office to combat human trafficking resulted in over 70 arrests made and over $50,000 recovered.

According to the sheriff’s office, the arrests were made for a variety of charges, including prostitution, pimping, and human trafficking. In total, 77 arrests were made, two victims were rescued, four guns were recovered, and $50,780 were seized.

The operation, which was conducted from Jan. 21 to Jan. 27, focused on rescuing victims of human trafficking by “disrupting the supply and demand chain by identifying and arresting captors of vulnerable victims,” the agency said.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said it investigated four massage parlors in part one of the operation. Two of the parlors were located in Modesto, one in Ceres and another in Turlock.

The second part of the operation focused on prostitution operations. “During this phase, multiple subjects were arrested, including two pimps,” the sheriff’s office said.

“We want to thank the Turlock Police Department, Oakdale Police Department, Ceres Police Department, Homeland Security, California Highway Patrol, California Parole, Stanislaus County District Attorney and Victim Advocates, HAVEN, and Without Permission for helping make this operation possible,” the agency said.

