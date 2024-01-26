Stanislaus County deputy, plus inmates react quickly to save man at jail. Video released

A Stanislaus County custodial deputy reacted quickly to save an inmate from serious injury at the county jail, according to video released Friday by the Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s office released the video of the Dec. 9 incident on Instagram.

Deputy Laura Egbert was opening cell doors on the second tier of the jail to let inmates out for dinner. The video shows the deputy opening one door and then a second door. The inmate comes out of the first cell door, goes directly to the rail and appears to throw himself over.

Officials believe the inmate was attempting to injure himself by falling to the floor below.

Egbert acted quickly to grab the inmate’s jumpsuit as the man started to fall. The video shows another inmate who rushed over to help the deputy. The two held the inmate’s legs to keep him from falling.

Additional deputies and inmates rushed over to assist. Deputies on the main floor below started to position a laundry bin under the man in case he fell.

The video shows deputies and inmates pulling the man back safely over the railing. An examination by jail medical staff determined the inmate was not injured.

Sgt. Erich Layton of the Sheriff’s Department said a stationary camera in the jail facility captured the incident.

Layton said in addition to the first-year deputy’s quick response, the inmates deserve credit for stepping in to save the man. The name of the inmate who was rescued was not released.

“That’s a cement floor beneath,” Layton said. “If he had struck his head, he could have been severely injured or died.”

The spokesman estimated a 15-foot drop from the top of the rail to the concrete floor. In cases where an inmate attempts self harm, the inmate is usually moved to a different cell and provided with counseling, Layton said.

Layton said the video was released about six weeks after the incident because it takes time for media staff to review the footage and verify information.