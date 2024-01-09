Stanislaus County first responders to be honored. Here’s how to join in thanking them

Stanislaus County’s first responders will be honored at a Modesto church with prayers and gratitude for the protection they provide to the community.

The annual Blue Mass will be held Saturday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1813 Oakdale Road. The service celebrates police, fire, sheriff, FBI, California Highway Patrol, emergency medical technicians and other emergency personnel, according to information from parishioner Kent Harker.

The public is invited and need not be Catholic to join in the service.

The Mass will be presided over by the pastor at St. Joseph’s, the Rev. Sam West. It is presented by the parish Knights of Columbus.

Following Mass, West will bless first responder vehicles in the parking lot.

Afterward, a free lunch, also open to the public, will be held in the church’s Father O’Hare Hall.