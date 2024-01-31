Stanislaus County human trafficking operation arrests 77 people, Sheriff’s Office says

A human trafficking operation conducted by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrests of 77 people throughout a six-day effort, the office announced Wednesday.

The operation, part of a statewide effort called “Operation Reclaim and Rebuild,” raided four massage parlors: two in Modesto, one in Ceres and another in Turlock. Evidence collected during the raids was used as a basis to search further locations, according to the Sheriff’s Office’s statement.

Footage taken from CBS-13’s coverage of the operation shows deputies with the office’s human trafficking task force entering a massage parlor with assault rifles. The footage also showed a sting operation in either a motel or hotel, which also resulted in arrests.

“In total, 77 men and women were arrested, two victims were rescued, four guns were recovered, and $50,780 were seized,” reads the Sheriff’s Office release. “Arrests were for an array of misdemeanor and felony charges, including prostitution, pimping and human trafficking.”

The operation was conducted during the week of Jan. 21. Tuesday and Wednesday of that week were the first phase of the operation: the raids on massage parlors. During this phase, 14 people were arrested.

On Thursday of that week, six were arrested during the “car date” phase. And the hotel sting phase resulted in the arrest of 56 people, including two alleged pimps. The final arrest of the operation was a cite and release. These numbers were provided by Sgt. Veronica Esquivez with the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Jeff Dirkse appeared in the CBS interview, showing reporters footage of the operation and saying it wasn’t just about arresting those involved, but getting them help as well.

“An arrest for prostitution is ultimately not going to solve this problem,” Dirkse said in his interview with CBS. “Getting them out of that lifestyle and safe ... and into something else — that is the solution.”

The operation was done in coordination with the human trafficking resource groups HAVEN and Without Permission. The Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office’s Victim Services also provided resources, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“Obviously, if there are any prostitutes, they offer them resources. But they also have to do the charges for prostitution,” Esquivez said.

Solicitation of prostitution is considered a misdemeanor offense in Stanislaus County, while pimping and human trafficking are charged as felonies.

This operation follows another major sex crimes operation recently conducted by local law enforcement. Earlier this month, the Turlock Police Department arrested 17 men in an online operation to catch sexual predators targeting minors.

If you are a victim of human trafficking or have any information related to crimes of human trafficking, you can contact Stanislaus County Area Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-60-CRIME. A free mobile app can also be downloaded at P3Tips.