Stanislaus County increasing electric school bus fleet
Storer Transportation announced it was granted a rare $3 million grant by the California Energy Commission to increase Stanislaus County's electric school bus fleet.
Storer Transportation announced it was granted a rare $3 million grant by the California Energy Commission to increase Stanislaus County's electric school bus fleet.
ASUS has introduced quite a lengthy list of products at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, including a high-tech eyewear called the AirVision M1.
Vrabel is highly respected across the league, which is why so many were surprised by the Titans' decision to fire him. "He will have a job in five seconds," one league executive said.
Intel is building a new line of chips to bring AI to future cars and trucks.
SEC Chair Gary Gensler said that a message on X claiming the regulator had granted approvals for bitcoin ETFs was "unauthorized" and inaccurate.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's X account has been hacked, a spokesperson confirmed with TechCrunch on Tuesday afternoon. The post, shown in a screenshot below, was up for about 30 minutes, causing a number of news outlets and online personalities to report that the SEC granted approval for the highly anticipated spot bitcoin ETFs.
Nebraska's win over Purdue marked its first over a top-ranked team since 1982.
A small EV with a solar panel in the roof, who could ask for more?
Urías still faces a possible MLB suspension.
, the stock media company, announced a new service this week at CES 2024 that leverages AI models trained on Getty's iStock stock photography and video libraries to generate new licensable images and artwork. Called Generative AI by iStock, the service, powered in part by tech from Nvidia, has been designed to guard against generations of known products, people, places or other copyrighted elements, Getty claims. "Our main goal with Generative AI by iStock is to provide customers with an easy and affordable option to use AI in their creative process, without fear that something that is legally protected has snuck into the data set and could end up in their work," Grant Farhall, iStock’s chief product officer, said in a press release.
The Amazon-owned livestreaming platform will cut 35% of its staff, or roughly 500 employees, Bloomberg reports, and will announce the reduction as early as this week. Twitch did not immediately respond to TechCrunch's request for comment. Shortly after Twitch co-founder and longtime CEO Emmett Shear handed the reigns to its now-CEO Dan Clancy, the company laid off 400 employees.
Yahoo sports NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Rohan Nadkarni from Sports illustrated to talk about Ja Morant’s season-ending shoulder injury and to debate who the best 4th team in each conference is.
A rogue post from the SEC's official X account said bitcoin ETFs had been approved. The regulator said the tweet was the result of a "compromised" account."
Stairs and curbs are the bane of many a delivery bot, and generally the solution has been to avoid them. CEO Choi Jin explained that the company, short for "mobile innovation," developed the technology over a few years at Hyundai but only spun out last year.
Boeing’s efforts to get its grounded 737–9 Max back in service hit a snag after the Federal Aviation Administration deemed its remediation efforts lacking.
Quora is back at it, raising funding for the first time in nearly seven years. The questions and answers website nabbed $75 million from Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), which will be used to power the growth of Poe, Quora's AI chat platform. What makes Quora's AI chatbots different from the rest of the pack?
Wilson and Payton have been in communication since the quarterback said the Broncos benched him due to contract talks.
Real estate services giant Fidelity National Financial has confirmed hackers stole data on 1.3 million of its customers during a November cyberattack that knocked the company offline for a week. The filing did not say what specific customer data was stolen, but said FNF is providing credit monitoring and identity theft services to affected customers, suggesting that the stolen customer information was personal or sensitive in nature. FNF said it "contained" the cyberattack on November 26 following a week-long outage that virtually froze all of the company and much of its subsidiaries' operations.
Google just dropped all of its CES news, and we're getting new EV navigation features from Android Auto.
VinFast brings the VF 3 mini electric SUV to CES 2024 with range estimates and a global sales announcement.
If you can't stand clearing snow from your driveway, this discounted electric snow shovel could be just the thing to help make the job easier.