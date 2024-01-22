Stanislaus County man has hot dog stand vandalized, over $1k of damage done

(FOX40.COM) — Two men have been arrested for allegedly stealing and vandalizing a hot dog trailer from a Stanislaus County man, which caused over $1,000 worth of damages to the stand.

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, the men have been charged under suspicion of auto theft, possession of stolen property, and vandalism.

•Video Above: Drunk driver crashes into deputies, church property in Stanislaus County

On Tuesday around 10 a.m., a man from Ceres reported that his hot dog vendor trailer had been stolen from his driveway. The man added that he had recently fixed the stand intending to use it for work.

Sacramento woman steals $2500 worth of Stanley cups in Roseville, police say

Deputies were able to gain access to video surveillance footage that showed two men in dark clothing entering the man’s driveway and pushing the trailer away from his home.

Around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, detectives found a vehicle that was involved in the theft, leading them to find the two men responsible, the sheriff’s office said. Both men admitted to their crimes and led deputies to the hot dog stand’s location.

The majority of the damage done to the trailer was caused by spray paint, the sheriff’s office added. Detectives discovered that the two men attempted to change the hot dog stand’s appearance by spray painting it a different color.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office was able to return the trailer to its rightful owner.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.