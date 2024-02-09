Which Stanislaus County restaurants are still taking reservations for Valentine’s Day?

Need last-minute dinner reservations for Valentine’s Day?

As of Friday morning, several restaurants in throughout Stanislaus County are still taking reservations for the weekend before the holiday as well as Valentine’s Day on Wednesday.

Some eateries have special menus for the occasion and others have special themed cocktails.

From Modesto to Turlock to Oakdale, here are six places you can celebrate the holiday.

Who’s taking Valentine’s Day reservations in Stanislaus County?

Cool Hand Luke’s Steakhouse, 2505 Patterson Road in Riverbank, has a prime rib dinner-for-two special for the month of February. Make reservations for the weekend or Valentine’s Day by calling 209-863-2300.

Delicioso Bistro, 1410 H St. in Modesto, will offer a meal including a grilled shrimp stack, soup or salad, choice of main course and a dessert for $65 per person on Valentine’s Day. Call 209-918-3857 to make a reservation.

El Torito Taqueria & Mezcal House, 2029 1/2 Yosemite Blvd. in Modesto, is offering a Valentine celebration dinner on Saturday and Sunday for $65 that includes two cocktails, one appetizer, two dinner entrees or one molcajete to share and a dessert. Reservations can be made online.

Firenze Ristorante, 502 N Yosemite Ave. in Oakdale, will have a special menu on Valentine’s Day. Specials include lobster tail, lamb shank and seafood risotto. Call 209-322-3320 for reservations.

Loza Kitchen & Bar, 3058 El Camino Ave. in Ceres, is advertising a “lovers mimosa flight” and other specialty drinks on its Instagram account. Call or text 209-345-7200 to make a reservation.

Papapavlo’s Mediterranean Bistro & Bar, 1320 Standiford Ave., Suite 2, in Modesto, is inviting diners to “join us on Valentine’s Day for the perfect romantic evening.” Reservations can be made online.

Toscana’s Ristorante, 1801 Colorado Ave., No. 190 in Turlock, is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a special menu, drinks and live music. Call 209-216-3555 to make a reservation.

