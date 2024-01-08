Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputies locate missing teen. Here’s where she was found

A missing juvenile girl whom Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputies had been looking for since August was found safe in Idaho on Wednesday, officials reported. A man with her — Cristian Ceja, 27, of Turlock — was arrested.

The 16-year-old was designated as a runaway and was reported to have been last seen leaving her Turlock home in the middle of the night Aug. 27, the Turlock Journal reported. She was believed to be with Ceja.

Both Ceja and the girl were found in Kamiah, Idaho, after she made a phone call to her family saying that she wanted to return home. Stanislaus deputies pinged the call and were able to pinpoint their location, according to an Idaho County Sheriff’s Office release.

Deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office made their way to a trailer outside of a residence in Kamiah. The girl was taken into protective custody.

Ceja is facing charges felony charges of contacting a minor for sexual gratification, contacting a minor for sex using an electronic device, and oral copulation of a minor.

He also faces misdemeanor charges of providing shelter to a runaway, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia. More charges may be pending out of both Idaho County and Stanislaus County.

Ceja is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday afternoon at the Stanislaus County Superior Court. His bail amount was set at $500,000.