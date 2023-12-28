Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputy vehicle crashes into utility box during Modesto pursuit

Two Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office vehicles, and one suspect vehicle were heavily damaged during a pursuit through Modesto on Tuesday.

Deputies were in pursuit of a gray SUV, reported to be stolen, when they attempted a “police intervention technique,” or PIT, that caused a patrol car to crash into a utility box on the side of Kerr Avenue in the airport neighborhood, according to a Sheriff’s Office release.

Deputies first attempted to perform a traffic stop on Rouse Avenue in West Modesto. The driver fled and the pursuit began, read the release.

In an attempt to end the pursuit, deputies tried their PIT maneuver, which caused one patrol car to crash into the utility box. A second deputy tried to stop the SUV by ramming.

The driver of the SUV, identified as 31-year-old Roberto Acosta of Modesto, crashed into a tree and a chain-link fence. Acosta then left the SUV and fled on foot. He was captured shortly after, according to the release.

Acosta nor any deputies were injured in the incident. Acosta was arrested on suspicion of auto theft, possession of a stolen car, evasion and violating post-release community supervision. His bail was set at $345,000.

A vehicle reported to be stolen crashed into a fence following a pursuit through Modesto on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023.