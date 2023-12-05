Stanislaus County substitute teacher accused of touching students
Parents in the Stanislaus County area are demanding action after hearing their children report that they were inappropriately touched by a substitute at Lucille Whitehead Intermediate School. One grandmother, who asked to remain anonymous, said her grandson was one of the students who voiced concerns. "I got a phone call Thursday afternoon from a friend of mine who was in the line to pick up her child after school, telling me that my grandson ran up to her, very upset about a substitute teacher that put hands on him and others as well,” the woman said.