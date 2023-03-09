Stanislaus Court needs government watchdogs for grand jury. It’s far short on applicants

With the deadline approaching and only about a quarter of the applicants needed, Stanislaus Superior Court is looking for people to join the Civil Grand Jury.

The primary function of the Civil Grand Jury is to act as the public watchdog by investigating and reporting upon the affairs of local governmental agencies, including county and city government, special districts and school districts.

The Civil Grand Jury is approaching the recruitment deadline of April 15 and has only seven applications of the 25 needed.

All people who qualify to serve on the grand jury will be interviewed by a panel designated by Presiding Judge Carrie M. Stephens. From those interviewed, Stephens will by random drawing select finalists from which the 19-member Civil Grand Jury panel and six alternates are selected.

Among the qualifications to serve are being a U.S. citizen 18 or older and having lived in Stanislaus County at least the past year, having at least “sufficient knowledge” of English, and not having been convicted of malfeasance in office or any felony or other high crime.

The term of office for civil grand jurors is one fiscal year, from July 1 to June 30. Grand jurors must be available approximately 20 hours per month. In addition, due to COVID-19, applicants must be able to work via telephone or video appearance (a smart phone and internet access are required).

Citizens interested in serving on the Civil Grand Jury are encouraged to contact the Grand Jury Office at 209-525-4252 to request an application be mailed to them, or they may visit the website at www.stanislaus.courts.ca.gov/divisions/grand-jury/selectionapplication-process to download an application form.