Stanislaus detectives investigate assault, homicide early Saturday in south Modesto

Stanislaus County detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning in south Modesto, according to authorities.

The Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a disturbance around 4 a.m. to the 800 block of Inyo Avenue in the Bret Harte area, Sgt. Luke Schwartz said.

Patrol deputies found a victim with life-threatening injuries at the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing information on the cause or manner of death, Schwartz said. Authorities have not made a positive identification of the victim and did not release any victim information.

Deputies detained a person in the immediate area of the assault. Schwartz said at noon Saturday detectives had not made a decision on arresting the individual. They were trying to determine the relationship between the suspect and the victim, he said.

Anyone with information on the homicide may call Detective Dustin Espinoza at 209-567-4466.