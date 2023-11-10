Stanislaus Sheriff’s Department discovers weapons cache in Keyes. Two men arrested

Two people were arrested on weapons charges in Keyes on Monday after deputies found a cache of guns inside a residence, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

The cache was found after a deputy was investigating a suspicious vehicle parked in front of a residence on the 5400 block of Rohde Road and discovered it was registered out of the area, read a Stanislaus Sheriff’s Facebook post.

Deputies were on “proactive controls” of the area due to a recent home invasion and initiated contact with the vehicle’s occupants because the vehicle had its emergency lights on, also known as “flashers,” and was moving, said Sgt. Luke Swartz, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Department.

The deputy was questioning a male and a female, in what was described by Schwartz as a “consensual encounter,” who were inside the vehicle when another male, allegedly carrying a gun, walked out of the residence toward the deputy.

The man, a 26-year-old Modesto resident, was immediately detained. A search warrant for the Rohde Road home led to the discovery of firearm parts, one shotgun, two rifles and three pistols in addition to “other gun manufacturing and drug paraphernalia,” according to the Facebook post.

The Modesto man was arrested on suspicion of having a loaded firearm in public, possession or transportation of a machine gun and knowledge of change or alteration of a firearm.

A 49-year-old man alleged to be the owner of the residence was arrested on suspicion of possessing an assault weapon, transport, import and manufacturing of assault weapons and knowledge of change or alteration of a firearm.