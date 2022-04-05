Stanislaus sheriff’s deputies arrest four in Modesto armed robbery, recover ‘ghost gun’

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office arrested four men suspected in an armed robbery at a Modesto gas station and recovered a “ghost gun.”

The robbery occurred around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday at the Texaco station at 937 Paradise Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Four masked suspects entered the store and one pointed a gun at the cashier. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money and fled in a dark-colored, lifted pickup.

Within 10 minutes of the robbery, a patrol deputy spotted a lifted pickup about half a mile away in the area of Chicago and Sutter avenues, said sheriff’s Sgt. Luke Schwartz.

Other deputies responded to the scene and conducted a high-risk traffic enforcement stop. They safely detained all four suspects.

Through interviews with the suspects, deputies learned they had tossed a firearm into a drainage ditch, Schwartz said.

Firefighters helped deputies retrieve the weapon by vacuuming water out of the drainage ditch.

The weapon they found is a “ghost gun.” The term refers to weapons that are assembled from parts purchased online and have no serial number or other traceable characteristics. The firearm also had an illegal extended ammunition magazine.

The suspects have been identified as Ernest Dubose, 21, Isiah Beard, 19, Sebastian Gutierrez, 19, and Antony Sandoval, 22. Three of the men have ties to the Modesto area, while the fourth is from the Oakland area.

Schwartz said deputies are working to get bail enhancements for the suspects for the robbery and weapons charges they face.

They are also investigating whether the suspects were involved in other recent robberies in and around Modesto. Schwartz would not say how many other robberies they are investigating or where they occurred.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.