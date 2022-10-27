Stanislaus sheriff’s detectives investigating death of jail inmate

Stanislaus County sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death of an inmate inside the jail Wednesday night.

At about 8:25 p.m., 41-year-old Kathleen Cooper of Modesto began suffering a suspected seizure inside her cell at the jail on Hackett Road, according to a press release by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. Her cellmate called out to correctional deputies, who along with medical staff responded and provided medical aid until paramedics arrived.

“Unfortunately, medical personnel were unable to revive Cooper and she was pronounced deceased,” according to the release.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating Cooper’s death. She did not have any visible injuries indicating she was attacked, according to the release. An autopsy will be conducted this week to determine what led to her death.

Cooper had been in jail since Oct. 15, when she was booked by Modesto police on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.