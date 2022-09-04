Stanislaus sheriff’s detectives investigating south Modesto shooting death

Emergency medical efforts could not save a man who was shot Saturday night in south Modesto, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office reported.

About 9:50 p.m., deputies, Modesto police, firefighters and American Medical Response were dispatched to the 100 block of Imperial Avenue on reports of a shooting.

A man identified Sunday morning only as being about 40 years old was found with life-threatening gunshot wound. Paramedics began treatment but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has been withheld until family can be notified.

Detectives arrived and began to gather evidence. No suspects have been arrested, and investigators have not released any information on a suspect or possible motive.

Aside from the person who shot him, it is unknown if the victim was alone or with others, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Luke Schwartz said Sunday morning. The shooting was reported by multiple callers who live in the neighborhood, he said.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call Detective Hankins at 209-275-7532. Anonymous tips may be left with Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.