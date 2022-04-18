Stanislaus Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting in Empire

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Empire on the heels of a double stabbing a mile away.

The shooting occurred around 8:20 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of C Street. According to radio traffic of the incident, the victim was shot multiple times. The victim died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts.

The Sheriff’s Office had not release any details about the incident as of Monday morning.

About 10 hours earlier, roughly 10:30 a.m., two men suffered major injuries in a stabbing incident in the 5200 block of South Avenue.

Deputies later arrested 26-year-old Ricardo Rivera on suspicion of two counts of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the stabbings.

It is unknown if the stabbings and shooting are related.

Anyone with information about either incident is urged to contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.