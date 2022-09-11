Stanislaus Sheriff’s Office: Man pistol-whipped, stabbed after yelling about music volume

A man was pistol-whipped and stabbed after yelling to two men to turn down the volume of music playing in their car, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported about 11:30 p.m. Saturday on the 3000 block of North Dakota Avenue, near Beckwith Road, according to a Modesto Fire Department summary.

The battalion chief’s report said the responding engine company found a patient with multiple stab wounds. A firefighter assisted an AMR ambulance crew in taking the victim to a hospital.

The patient said he was attacked by two Latino men who were in a black Cadillac, said sheriff’s Sgt. Luke Schwartz. In addition to puncture wounds, he had an eye injury from being struck by a pistol, Schwartz said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.