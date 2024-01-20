Stanislaus State faculty to join five-day CSU-wide strike. Here’s the impact on campus

Stanislaus State administration says the impact of the five-day strike planned by California Faculty Association will be minimal.

The university said the stoppage scheduled to take place between Jan. 22-26 “should not interfere with students’ ability to complete their courses and graduate on time,” however, some students are reporting that their first day classes have been canceled.

Dave Colnic, Department Chair of the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences and chapter president of CFA at Stanislaus State agrees that the initial five day work stoppage shouldn’t affect students’ graduation and courses, but if it continue this could impact students.

“Of course we hope the administration of the university will quickly agree to reach a fair settlement with the faculty,” Colnic said. “The sooner they do that, the sooner the faculty will be able to resume fully engaging with students.”

CFA, which represents faculty, lecturers, librarians and other staff, negotiated with the California State University Systems, but CSU only offered a 5% pay increase as opposed to the 12% they wereseeking. As a result, CFA voted to strike at all 23 school campuses.

Teamsters, who represent the university systems’ trade workers, also agreed to strike with them in solidarity.

Colnic said administration at Stanislaus State and throughout the California State University system promote their power and high school rankings, but the pay for faculty does not reflect that.

“We’re striving to make up spending power lost to inflation and to raise the minimum salaries for our most poorly compensated colleagues,” he said. “We’ve lost too many good people because they cannot live on their CSU salaries.”

In addition to higher compensation, the union also is looking tolimit class size, add more counselors on campus and more gender-neutral restrooms and lactation facilities. The union would also like parental leave for students and lower parking fees.

Colnic said they are expecting a large number of faculty to strike next week and invites locals to join the picket line and rally at the corner of Monte Vista and Dell’s Lane in Turlock, on Friday, Jan. 26.

“Our members genuinely feel this action is critical for our professional future,” he said. “Frustration that bargaining has reached this point and feelings of disrespect due to management’s tactics and proposals only serve to heighten the passion we’re seeing.”