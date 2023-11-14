Stanislaus State gets grant to help boost enrollment, retention

College students in California's Central Valley area say it’s a tough time to pursue an education if you don’t have the financial means. For Axton Lindberg, an associate degree in nursing from Stanislaus State University was the goal until tuition prices became clear. Lindberg says the cost was estimated at $40,000, but because she did not have the money, she decided to attend Delta College, a community college, instead for the last few years.

