Stanislaus Superior Court seeks residents for Civil Grand Jury. Here’s how to apply

The Stanislaus Superior Court is seeking individuals for the 2024-25 Civil Grand Jury, which serves the community as a “watchdog” of public agencies. The primary function of the Civil Grand Jury is to investigate and report local governmental agencies, including county and city government, special districts and school districts.

In previous years, the Civil Grand Jury has produced reports finding that Oakdale police officers were out compliance with state mandated training and that the Oakdale Irrigation District defied law on balanced voting districts. The jury also found overspending by the city of Modesto.

“We have to have a minimum of 12 jurors. We were functioning with 15 last year but ideally we would like a full jury of 19,” said Cristal Castro, administrative assistant for the Superior Court of California, Stanislaus.

In recent years, the court has had trouble getting enough applicants.

She cited virtual meetings as an issue for previous jurors but said meetings now can be in person with the option of calling in or using Zoom if jurors are out of town or unable to attend.

Potential jurors will look into complaints against government agencies and have the power to compel investigations. Once an investigation is complete, the Civil Grand Jury will present a report to the appropriate agency.

“Once we release a report, the agencies have a certain time to respond. The next civil grand jury will review the responses. If they see the response is enough, then that is it. But they can open a new investigation if not sufficient,” Castro said.

The court is looking for a diverse pool from all backgrounds and ages. Jury members also should have an objective mind. “They do county investigations, so they would have to be able to look into things without an agenda,” Castro said.

To apply, Applicants must be U.S. citizens, age 18 or older and commit to 20 hours per month. They will serve from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025. Selected candidates will be interviewed by a panel designated by Presiding Judge Carrie M. Stephens.

Those chosen will be placed in a random drawing that will determine the 19-member Civil Grand Jury panel and six alternates. Applications can be requested by mail by calling the Grand Jury Office at 209-525-4252, or visit www.stanislaus.courts.ca.gov/divisions/grand-jury/selectionapplication-process to download the form. The deadline to apply is April 15.