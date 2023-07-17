How Stanislaus undercover operation caught human trafficking suspect, recovered girl

A sting operation by a Stanislaus County task force resulted in the arrest of a Stockton man on human trafficking and other charges, as well as the rescue of a 17-year-old girl.

Christen Dangelo Brown, 27, was arrested Friday, July 14, on charges including human trafficking of a minor, sexual assault of a minor and possession of child pornography, according to a news release from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s detectives with the Stanislaus Taskforce Against Human Trafficking were operating an undercover social media account. Brown, already on probation for possession of a firearm, messaged who he believed was a young female but who actually was an investigator. Brown said he wanted to pick her up and go to Los Angeles to prostitute her over the weekend.

A meeting place and time were arranged in Stanislaus County for Brown to pick up his target, the release says. When he arrived, he was met by detectives and arrested.

With Brown was a 17-year-old girl he was trafficking, the release says. He had contacted the girl on social media several weeks prior, using techniques similar to those he employed during the undercover operation, according to the release.

The rescued girl received medical treatment and was provided social services.

Brown was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail and is being held on $1,035,000 bail. Charges also include taking a minor from a legal guardian, possession of child pornography, sending/selling obscene matter depicting a minor, distributing obscene matter, unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, felony probation violation and pimping.

Anyone with information on crimes related to human trafficking can call Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 or go to stancrimetips.org. If you or someone you know is a victim and needs immediate help, call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office’s nonemergency dispatch at 209-552-2468.

Modesto-based HAVEN (Healthy Alternatives to Violent Environments) is a member of the Stanislaus task force and can be contacted at www.havenstan.org or its 24-hour crisis line, 209-577-5980.

Another Modesto organization fighting human trafficking is Without Permission, withoutpermission.org or 209-277-7758.