Stanislaus unemployment continues steady decline, coupled with modest job growth

Stanislaus unemployment continued to fall in March, following a trend of economic growth over the past months as the region recovers from the long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county’s unemployment rate came in at 5.7% for March, down from a revised 6.5% in February, according to new data from the state’s Economic Development Department. Local data is not seasonally adjusted.

Statewide data shows the unemployment rate at 4.9%, down from 5.3% in February. Nationally, the March unemployment rate fell to 3.6%, down from 3.8% in February, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This compares with a March 2021 estimated 9.9% unemployment in Stanislaus, compared with 8.4% in California and 6% in the nation.

Locally, Stanislaus experienced modest job growth in professional and business services, leisure and hospitality, as well as government. The county felt small losses in educational and health services, trade and transportation, and mining.

According to a new study by WalletHub, California is near the bottom of the barrel when it comes to unemployment rate recovery during the pandemic. The state ranks 46th out of 50 states and the District of Columbia when it comes to bounce-back from the pandemic.

Catalina Amuedo-Dorantes, a professor of economics at the University of California, Merced told WalletHub that the best ways states and local governments can ensure a safe rebound from the economic aftermath of the pandemic is to continue to offer remote work, free or subsidized childcare opportunities — to help mothers go back to work — and make sure schools remain open.

Overall, Amuedo-Dorantes told WalletHub, “We have been enjoying a quick recovery in terms of job creation.”

“I expect for that trend to increase, although everything is up in the air with the ongoing pandemic and the war in Ukraine,” she said.

