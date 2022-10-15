Stanislaus Union custodian arrested on campus and booked on suspicion of child molestation

A custodian at Stanislaus Union School District was arrested on campus this week on suspicion of child molestation and possession of child pornography.

Gerald Spears, 60, of Modesto, was arrested at Stanislaus Elementary School on Kiernan Avenue on Tuesday, Modesto Police Lt. Martha Delgado said.

He was booked into jail on suspicion of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and possession of child pornography. His bail was set at $250,000, which he posted the day of his arrest. He has not yet been formally charged by the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.

Delgado said the victim was known to Spears in a capacity unrelated to his position at the school. However, given his access to children, the case remains under investigation.

Delgado did not know how long the sexual abuse is alleged to have occurred or when it was reported. No other details about the investigation were released.

An official from the school could not be reached for comment.

Anyone with information related to the case can contact Modesto Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at 209-572-9551.