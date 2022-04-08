Stanley Black & Decker 2022 Makers Index: What's Keeping Young People from the Skilled Trades?

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Stanley Black & Decker

Skilled laborers and tradespeople have a deep, profound history in the U.S., serving as the engine that has built our country's infrastructure and economy, dating back to the very founding of this country. In fact, even George Washington served an apprenticeship to become a land surveyor.

Today, this need is as critical as ever, with demand for additional housing, alternative energy, new means of transportation, and a rapidly expanding digital infrastructure that has been the basis for remote work during the pandemic.

Yet, there is currently an acute need for these valued workers. A projected 650,000 construction jobs are open in the U.S. alone, and 10 million manufacturing jobs are unfilled worldwide.

A major reason why? Young high school graduates aren’t entering the trades.

Stanley Black & Decker created the Makers Index, a survey that aims to get to the bottom of what’s driving this gap. Two indexes, Knowledge & Perception Index and the Advocacy Index, will track progress in increasing awareness and drawing new workers to the skilled trades.

By 2030, Stanley Black & Decker plans to enable 10 million creators and makers to thrive in a changing world, innovate our products to enhance the lives of 500 million people, and, be carbon positive in its global operations.

