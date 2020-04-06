Stanley Black & Decker Names Graham Robinson President of Industrial

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) today announced that it has named Graham Robinson president of Industrial, which currently includes STANLEY Engineered Fastening, STANLEY Infrastructure and STANLEY Oil & Gas. Robinson will report to the company's president and CEO Jim Loree. John Wyatt, who currently serves in the role, will assist Robinson through a transition period while also taking responsibility for the company's strategic roadmap for its outdoor power equipment business, leveraging its world class brands, leading cordless technology and investment in MTD, a leader in the market. He continues to report to Loree.

"Graham is a highly talented, global business leader who brings a strong track record of delivering business results and profitability across a range of technology and industrial companies," said Loree. "The extensive search we conducted was designed to significantly broaden and enhance the depth of our executive leadership team, and I couldn't be more excited that Graham is joining our team. Outdoor is a compelling growth opportunity for the company, and under John's leadership, we will leverage our brands, technology and partnership to advance this strategy over the coming years."

Robinson served as an executive with Honeywell for seven years, most recently as president of Honeywell Industrial Safety, a $2.2 billion global business operated today as Honeywell Personal Protective Equipment and Honeywell Gas Analysis and Safety, where he led the latter. Prior to that he was president of Honeywell Sensing and IoT, and previously served as the chief marketing officer of the company's $15 billion Automation and Controls Solution division. He also held leadership roles at other technology and industrial companies earlier in his career, including Micron Technology, Samsung Electronics, AT&T Bell Laboratories and Motorola.

Robinson earned a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from New York University's Tandon School of Engineering, a M.Eng. in Electrical Engineering from Cornell University and an M.B.A. in Finance and Strategy from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a diversified global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, electronic security solutions, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and more. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com .

