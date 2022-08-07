Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.80

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 20th of September to $0.80. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 3.3%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Stanley Black & Decker's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, Stanley Black & Decker was earning enough to cover the dividend, but it wasn't generating any free cash flows. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 94.9%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 27% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Stanley Black & Decker Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.64 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $3.20. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.9% over that duration. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Stanley Black & Decker has seen earnings per share falling at 4.3% per year over the last five years. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Stanley Black & Decker's payments are rock solid. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Stanley Black & Decker (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

