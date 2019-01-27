Stanley Black & Decker Slumped, but Is It a Buying Opportunity?

Earnings season is here, and the market showed it's in no mood to tolerate any company talking about cyclical weakness when it marked down toolmaker Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) by more than 15% on the day of its fourth-quarter earnings presentation. Has the market overreacted and created a very good buying opportunity with Stanley Black & Decker stock? Let's take a close look at what you need to know before buying the stock.

What Stanley Black & Decker's management said

CEO Jim Loree left little doubt in investors' minds that the company's end markets are slowing in 2019. Answering a question from Nomura Securities analyst Michael Wood during the earnings call, Loree pointed out that economic growth in 2019 would be "probably a good point lower than it has been in the recent couple of years. And then on top of that, it's no secret that the construction markets in the United States have slowed as well."

Going into more detail regarding trends in the company's core tools market, Loree outlined that the slowing started in the third quarter "concurrent with the interest rates increases that were being implemented by the Fed. And we saw the same thing in automotive as well, the interest rate sensitive type markets, housing, automotive, impacted by rising interest rates."

Turning to how these feed into guidance for 2019, the table below clearly shows the slowing growth trends implied in management's guidance. As you can see below, organic revenue growth is expected to slow markedly from the rate achieved in the fourth quarter of 2018 and the guidance for low single-digit earnings growth implies ongoing margin pressure.

Metric 2019 Guidance Q4 2018 Full-Year 2018 Guidance Notes Organic revenue growth 4% 6% 5% Slowing growth Adjusted EPS $8.45-$8.65 $2.11 $8.15 Only 4%-6% growth

Data source: Stanley Black & Decker presentations. Guidance notes by author.

That said, the midpoint of 2019 earnings guidance means the shares trade on just 13.5 times forward earnings guidance (see chart below for historical price-to-earnings multiples), and it's not as if growth is turning negative. Is the market being too pessimistic on the stock?

There's a lot to like about Stanley Black & Decker

The case for buying the stock isn't just based on a value opportunity created by a market overreaction, as there's also a good argument for believing in management's long-term vision. In a nutshell, Loree believes the company is well placed to grow through the cycle.