‘Stanley Cup Stealer’ faces grand theft charges in Placer County

(FOX40.COM) — The Placer County District Attorney’s Office filed felony grand theft charges against the Sacramento woman who was caught with $2,500 worth of alleged stolen Stanley cups in Roseville.

The 23-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday after employees reported that she walked out of their store with a cart full of Stanley cups, refused to pay for them, and stuffed them into the trunk of her vehicle.

Sacramento woman steals $2500 worth of Stanley cups in Roseville, police say

Roseville Police did not specify which store the cups were stolen from but shared pictures that show dozens of the cups in a vehicle’s trunk and on the hood of a patrol vehicle.

Officers caught up to the suspect as she attempted to enter a highway and allegedly found 65 cups in her possession, police said.

“While Stanley Quenchers are all the rage, we strongly advise against turning to crime to fulfill your hydration habits,” the Roseville Police Department wrote in its Facebook post.

Stanley cups: What are they, and why are they so popular?

The company that makes the Stanley Quenchers, as the insulated cups are known, has increased revenue in recent years as the items have become more coveted among the public.

The defendant appeared in court on Monday where a public defender was appointed to represent her. She was arraigned and her next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 21 at 8:30 a.m. in Department 20. Bail was set at $150,000 with a Global Positioning System (GPS) requirement.

