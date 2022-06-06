Stanley Druckenmiller Was Right About These 9 Stocks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Usman Kabir
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Stanley Druckenmiller
    American businessman

In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks that Stanley Druckenmiller was right about. If you want to read about some more stocks that Stanley Druckenmiller was right about, click Stanley Druckenmiller Was Right About These 4 Stocks

Stanley Druckenmiller of Duquesne Capital is one of the most successful investors of the modern era, having averaged annual returns of over 30% for investors between 1986 and 2010, before he converted his hedge fund into a family office. The personal net worth of the veteran investor has topped $10 billion. To put this figure into perspective, his fortune can buy more than 5.44 million troy ounces of gold, over 83 million barrels of crude oil, and is equal to around 0.04% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the United States. 

The portfolio value of Duquesne Capital decreased by about $400 million between January and March this year as inflationary pressures mounted on stocks. During this period, Druckenmiller made new purchases in 18 stocks, sold out of 16, reduced holdings in 10, and made additional purchases in 10 stocks. The top ten holdings comprise more than 74% of the overall portfolio. Some of the top stocks in the portfolio included Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 

Druckenmiller has shifted his focus away from growth stocks in the past few months after warning investors of a “massive bubble” that permeated into “everything” at the market. At the Boston Investment Conference, the veteran investor identified some of the sectors in the “bubble” as crypto, meme stocks, art, wine, and equities. He also compared the present market situation to the dotcom bubble of the late 1990s and said that he was convinced that the market was in a “raging mania in all assets” and he was unsure how or when it was going to end. 

Our Methodology

The companies listed below were picked from the investment portfolio of Duquesne Capital at the end of the first quarter of 2022. The stocks that are a new addition to the portfolio, compared to filings for the fourth quarter of 2021, and are up at least 5% year-to-date as of June 6 were selected. Data from around 900 elite hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey in Q1 2022 was used to identify the number of hedge funds that hold stakes in each firm.

Stanley Druckenmiller Was Right About These 9 Stocks
Stanley Druckenmiller Was Right About These 9 Stocks

Stanley Druckenmiller Was Right About These Stocks

9. Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 47 

 

Percentage Increase in Share Price (YTD): 44.14%

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) owns and runs a cloud-based connecting platform. According to the latest filings, Duquesne Capital owned over 211,000 shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) at the end of March 2022 worth $13.7 million, representing 0.59% of the portfolio. 

On March 21, BMO Capital analyst Daniel Jester maintained a Market Perform rating on Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) stock and raised the price target to $66 from $55, noting that the firm was in a “difficult situation trying to re-accelerate growth and improve margins”. 

At the end of the first quarter of 2022, 47 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $2.4 billion in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN), the same as in the preceding quarter worth $1.7 billion.

Just like Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) is one of the stocks that elite investors are keeping their eye on. 

Here is what Alger has to say about Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) in its Q1 2021 investor letter:

“Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) was among the top detractors from performance. Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) is a leading provider of cloud-based business planning software. Anaplan’s software platform aims to solve the most complex planning needs of large global enterprises across various business lines. Unlike traditional business planning software, which is often rigid, siloed and opaque, Anaplan’s platform is designed to enable broader enterprise participation and better workforce collaboration during the business planning process. Through better planning, large enterprises can more effectively allocate resources to cut costs and generate revenue. Today Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) has over 1,600 customers across a variety of end markets and business use cases.

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) shares underperformed in the first quarter as part of a broader sector rotation as high-growth software stocks fell out of favor relative to more cyclically exposed investment opportunities. We believe Anaplan’s focus on growth over near-term profit generation negatively impacts the company’s stock in a rising interest rate environment.

Fundamentally, Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) had strong fourth quarter earnings result, with the company seeing an acceleration of billings growth and a strong demand pipeline as companies realize the need for a more flexible digital planning solution.”

8. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 53     

 

Percentage Increase in Share Price (YTD): 153.58%

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) is an independent oil and gas firm. Latest data shows that the hedge fund led by Druckenmiller owned more than 491,000 shares in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) at the end of the first quarter of 2022 worth close to $15 million, representing 0.65% of the portfolio. 

On May 31, Mizuho analyst Vincent Lovaglio maintained a Buy rating on Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) stock and raised the price target to $59 from $56, noting that “global energy undersupply has continued to drive energy commodity prices higher”. 

At the end of the first quarter of 2022, 53 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $1.3 billion in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR), compared to 46 in the previous quarter worth $776 million.

7. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 44 

 

Percentage Increase in Share Price (YTD): 89.94%

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) produces and markets oil and gas. Securities filings show that Duquesne Capital owned 1.4 million shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) at the end of March 2022 worth $23 million, representing close to 1.04% of the portfolio. 

On May 9, investment advisory Credit Suisse maintained an Outperform rating on Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) stock and raised the price target to C$32 from C$28. Manav Gupta, an analyst at the firm, issued the ratings update. 

At the end of the first quarter of 2022, 44 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $2.3 billion in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE), compared to 37 in the previous quarter worth $853 million.

In its Q4 2021 investor letter, L1 Capital, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) was one of them. Here is what the fund said:

“Detailed, bottom-up stock research remains the investment team’s primary focus and the core driver of portfolio performance. 2021 once again demonstrated the team’s ability to identify ‘winners’ through extensive company and industry research across a diverse range of sectors. Key contributors included Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE), (due to) recovering oil price leading to improved investor sentiment, consensus earnings upgrades and strong free cash flow generation.”

6. Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 39 

 

Percentage Increase in Share Price (YTD): 79.76%

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) is an independent oil and gas firm. Regulatory filings show that the investment firm of Druckenmiller owned 1.7 million shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) at the end of March 2022 close to $47 million, representing 2.07% of the portfolio. 

On April 25, Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained an Outperform rating on Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) stock and raised the price target to $42 from $31, noting that the firm would deliver production and capex in-line with expectations this quarter. 

Among the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, Sydney-based investment firm Antipodes Partners is a leading shareholder in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA), with 6.5 million shares worth more than $175 million.

In its Q4 2021 investor letter, Palm Valley Capital Management, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) was one of them. Here is what the fund said:

“Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA), which was known as Cabot Oil & Gas before its merger with Cimarex Energy, was the Fund’s largest contributor in Q3. While we had reduced our weighting as the valuation gap closed, the shares gave back gains in Q4 as natural gas prices fell sharply on above average temperatures.”

5. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 66

 

Percentage Increase in Share Price (YTD): 48.52%

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) markets phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Latest 13F filings show that the hedge fund chaired by Druckenmiller owned 143,825 shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) at the end of March 2022 worth more than $9.5 million, representing 0.41% of the portfolio. 

On May 31, Piper Sandler analyst Charles Neivert maintained an Overweight rating on The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) stock and raised the price target to $85 from $80, noting that “grain prices will both remain elevated and reset the standard for midcycle levels going forward”.

At the end of the first quarter of 2022, 66 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $1.5 billion in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS), compared to 46 in the preceding quarter worth $1.3 billion. 

Along with Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) is one of the stocks that hedge funds are buying. 

In its Q4 2021 investor letter, Ariel Investments, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was one of them. Here is what the fund said:

“We continue to believe recent aggressive fiscal and monetary policy will drive high levels of intransient (rather than transitory) inflation. Recent inflation numbers have exceeded our hawkish predictions. While we believed the Consumer Price Index might rise +4% in 2021, double the Fed target of +2%; it rose +7%, the highest level in forty years. Ariel Focus Fund has been well positioned for this environment as natural resource and material companies such as The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) which returned +72.15% for the year. This was one of our two largest holdings at year-end and have performed well very early into 2022.”

   

Click to continue reading and see Stanley Druckenmiller Was Right About These 4 Stocks.

 

Suggested Articles:

 

Disclosure. None. Stanley Druckenmiller Was Right About These 9 Stocks is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bill Gates Offers Five Book Ideas for Summer Reading

    Don't expect anything by John Grisham or Danielle Steel. But Gates promises it's not too 'weighty,' except for a 600-pager.

  • Is Guyana the Hottest Oil Exploration Play at the Moment?

    Oil discoveries at a deeper layer offshore Guyana could add billions of barrels to the block's recoverable resources, benefiting firms like Hess (HES), ExxonMobil (XOM) and TechnipFMC (FTI).

  • Duke Energy (DUK) Starts Building 120-MW Solar Plant in Idaho

    Duke Energy's (DUK) unit starts construction of the Jackpot Solar project, which is projected to commence commercial operation by the end of 2022

  • 3 International Upstream Stocks That Are Ripe for Picking

    With oil prices on a tear, the Zacks Oil and Gas - International E&P operators like VET, TUWOY and ENQUF are expected to participate in this explosive rally during the coming months.

  • 10 Best Up and Coming Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best up and coming stocks to invest in. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the current market situation, and go directly to 5 Best Up and Coming Stocks To Invest In. With the first half of the year nearly in the books, investors on […]

  • Crude oil chemicals found in soil at Amazon's PenPlace

    The e-commerce giant and developer JBG Smith are still in the permitting phase for the HQ2 development.

  • Amazon stock split may draw retail traders in tough market

    Amazon's stock split may provide some solace to shareholders who have seen the e-commerce giant's shares battered this year. Amazon shares were up 3.1% to $126.17 in afternoon trading after the 20-for-1 split, announced earlier this year but which took effect Monday. While a split has no bearing on a company’s fundamentals, it could help buoy its share price by making it easier for a wider range of investors to own the stock, market participants said.

  • Elon Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal

    The billionaire accuses the company of "thwarting" his requests to learn more about spam accounts.

  • India says new social media laws in response to rights violations

    India on Monday reissued new rules on social media companies that it proposed then abruptly withdrew last week, making no changes but explaining that the law was needed because the companies had violated Indians' constitutional rights. The country last week released a draft of changes to its IT law that would require companies to "respect the rights accorded to the citizens under the constitution of India" and setting up a government panel to hear appeals of the companies' content moderation decisions. The government released the draft again on Monday without changes and solicited public comments within 30 days.

  • Oil: ‘We’re not seeing the bounce back we’d hope for’ in supply, energy expert says

    Severin Borenstein, professor at UC Berkeley Haas School of Business and faculty director of the Energy Institute at Haas, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how oil producers are struggling to keep up with global demand.&nbsp;

  • 5 Value Stocks With Impressive EV-to-EBITDA Ratios to Own Now

    We have screened value stocks HUN, HZO, DQ, PBF and R based on the EV-to-EBITDA ratio, which offers a clearer picture of valuation and earnings potential.

  • Laila Naseri and other Afghans appear in native garb in an entertainment video

    For women in Afghanistan living under Taliban rule, modeling can be punished by death, says model Laila Naseri, who fled and has made her home in Iowa.

  • The Taliban forbid videos like this with model Laila Naseri, so now she's in Iowa

    As a model in pre-Taliban Afghanistan, Laila Naseri posed, moved and acted in scenes like this. That's why she was forced to leave.

  • Representing 40% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio, Here Is Why Apple Is a Great Stock to Own Today

    Uncertainty has been the name of the game recently, as the stock market continues to face an immense amount of pressure from high inflation, rising interest rates, and economic impacts linked to the war between Russia and Ukraine. It comes as no surprise that technology stocks have been particularly humbled, with the Nasdaq Composite slipping almost 25% since the start of the year. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), however, is one of few companies that has sustained strong operational success in the past few months.

  • Amazon's Stock Split Has Taken Effect. Now What?

    Back in March, e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced that it would conduct a 20-for-1 stock split, and in May, shareholders voted to approve it. For every Amazon share that previously existed, 20 have taken its place. In turn, the price of each Amazon share has shrunk in proportion.

  • HP CEO on Warren Buffett’s big investment

    HP CEO Enrique Lores talks with Yahoo Finance Anchor Brian Sozzi about what it’s like to have Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway make a large investment in HP.

  • Apple Prepares to Challenge Facebook

    Is Apple ready to take the big leap into the metaverse? This alternative or virtual world in which we will interact with technological tools and augmented reality has become the new battleground for tech giants such as Microsoft , Google (Alphabet) and Facebook (Meta) , each of which is developing devices to mix the real world and the digital world. The Cupertino-based company, which revolutionized the phone in 2007 with the iPhone, could once again be about to unveil a technological tool that will change the way we approach the famous virtual world.

  • MIT Is Joining Forces With a Bill Gates-Backed Startup to Bring Fusion to the Masses

    By 2025, we could see the “world’s first burning plasma and net energy fusion machine.”

  • Shopify Faces Off Against Calpers, ISS After $125 Billion Slide

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. is asking investors to put their faith in Chief Executive Officer Tobi Lutke with a proposal to preserve his voting power. That couldn’t have come at a more inopportune time. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesStocks Pare Gains as Treasury Yields, Dollar Rise: Markets WrapRussia H

  • Apple debuts new M2 chip, redesigned MacBook Air

    Apple on Monday unveiled its latest M2 chip along with a fully redesigned MacBook Air and more powerful MacBook Pro.