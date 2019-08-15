Stanley Druckenmiller's Top 5 Buys in the 2nd Quarter

Stanley Druckenmiller (Trades, Portfolio), CEO of the Duquesne Family Office, disclosed this week his top five buys for the second quarter were Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER), Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE:CRM), PG&E Corp. (NYSE:PCG), Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD) and JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

On Thursday, the former partner of George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) disclosed to CNBC's Kelly Evans he bought shares of General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE), a company that sank over 11% on the heels of a report from Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos accusing the Boston-based industrial conglomerate of engaging in "Enron-like fraud," according to sources from CNBC columnists John Melloy and Kate Rooney. Druckenmiller disclosed a 6,190,650-share stake in GE as of June, down a slight 0.81% from his purchase of 6.241 million shares during the first quarter.

f7d9d6a276c82935b4f9e8c8ef9d0d4f.png More

Druckenmiller closed his hedge fund in 2010 and now manages the Duquesne Family Office. As of quarter-end, the firm's $3.37 billion equity portfolio contains 61 stocks, of which 19 represent new positions. The top two sectors in terms of weight are technology, which occupies 46.96% of the equity portfolio, and consumer discretionary, which occupies 25.93%.

2258ecd950d593b7f670cb5da229e998.png More

Uber

Druckenmiller purchased 2,689,840 shares of Uber, giving the stake 3.70% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $42.42 during the period between the company's May 10 initial public offering date and June 30.

99222783.png More

According to GuruFocus data, the San Francisco-based ride-hailing company has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.41, underperforming 60.71% of global competitors. Likewise, Uber's debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44 underperforms 64.64% of global competitors.

Other gurus that established holdings in the ride-hailing company include several of Julian Robertson (Trades, Portfolio)'s "Tiger Cubs," including Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio), Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio), Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio)'s Lone Pine Capital and Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio)'s Tiger Global Management.

Salesforce.com

Druckenmiller purchased 482,103 shares of Salesforce.com, giving the position 2.17% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged $156.67 during the quarter.

7a660451bc6856cd52d851ce680e4006.png More

The San Francisco-based company offers customer relationship management applications around sales, customer service, marketing and analytics. GuruFocus ranks Salesforce.com's financial strength 6.4 out of 10: Even though the company's debt-to-equity ratio underperforms 59.89% of global competitors, it has a solid Piotroski F-score of 6 and a strong Altman Z-score of 5.14.

1584393812.png More