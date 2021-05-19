Stanley Druckenmiller's Top 6 Trades of the 1st Quarter

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By James Li

Stanley Druckenmiller (Trades, Portfolio), chairman and CEO of the Duquesne Family Office, disclosed this week that his firm's top six trades during the first quarter included new buys in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR), the closure of its Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) holding and the trimming of its stakes in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT), T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).


Druckenmiller managed money for George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) during the 1990s, in which the two partners famously shorted the British pound in 1992. The Pittsburgh-based fund manager takes a macroeconomic approach to investing.

Stanley Druckenmiller&#39;s Top 6 Trades of the 1st Quarter
Stanley Druckenmiller's Top 6 Trades of the 1st Quarter

The fund manager converted his hedge fund into a family office in 2010. As of March 31, Duquesne's $3.89 billion equity portfolio contains 61 stocks with 26 new positions and a turnover ratio of 33%. The top four sectors in terms of weight are technology, consumer cyclical, communication services and basic materials, representing 32.03%, 23.30%, 12.16% and 12.06% of the equity portfolio.

Stanley Druckenmiller&#39;s Top 6 Trades of the 1st Quarter
Stanley Druckenmiller's Top 6 Trades of the 1st Quarter

Citigroup

Druckenmiller purchased 2,124,909 shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C), giving the stake 3.98% weight in his firm's equity portfolio. Shares averaged $66.70 during the first quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on Wednesday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.01.

Stanley Druckenmiller&#39;s Top 6 Trades of the 1st Quarter
Stanley Druckenmiller's Top 6 Trades of the 1st Quarter

GuruFocus ranks the New York-based bank's financial strength 3 out of 10: Although the bank has a high Piotroski F-score of 7, Citigroup's debt ratios underperform more than 76% of global competitors, suggesting high financial leverage.

Stanley Druckenmiller&#39;s Top 6 Trades of the 1st Quarter
Stanley Druckenmiller's Top 6 Trades of the 1st Quarter

Gurus with holdings in Citigroup include ValueAct Holdings LP (Trades, Portfolio) and Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio).

Stanley Druckenmiller&#39;s Top 6 Trades of the 1st Quarter
Stanley Druckenmiller's Top 6 Trades of the 1st Quarter

Palantir Technologies

Druckenmiller purchased 5,983,992 shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR), giving the position 3.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $27.50 during the first quarter.

Stanley Druckenmiller&#39;s Top 6 Trades of the 1st Quarter
Stanley Druckenmiller's Top 6 Trades of the 1st Quarter

GuruFocus ranks the Denver-based data solutions provider's financial strength 6 out of 10: Although the company has a double-digit Altman Z-score, cash-to-debt and debt-to-equity ratios are just in line with industry median ratios.

Stanley Druckenmiller&#39;s Top 6 Trades of the 1st Quarter
Stanley Druckenmiller's Top 6 Trades of the 1st Quarter

Walt Disney

Druckenmiller sold 684,335 shares of Walt Disney, discarding the entire stake and 3.34% of the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $184.47 during the first quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Wednesday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.57.

Stanley Druckenmiller&#39;s Top 6 Trades of the 1st Quarter
Stanley Druckenmiller's Top 6 Trades of the 1st Quarter

GuruFocus ranks the Burbank, California-based entertainment giant's financial strength 4 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a low Piotroski F-score of 3, a moderately weak Altman Z-score of 2.24 and interest coverage and debt ratios that underperform over 93% of global competitors.

Stanley Druckenmiller&#39;s Top 6 Trades of the 1st Quarter
Stanley Druckenmiller's Top 6 Trades of the 1st Quarter

Microsoft

Druckenmiller sold 509,321 shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), reducing the position by 19.31% and the equity portfolio by 3.05%. Shares averaged $232.23 during the first quarter; the stock is modestly overvalued based on Wednesday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.26.

Stanley Druckenmiller&#39;s Top 6 Trades of the 1st Quarter
Stanley Druckenmiller's Top 6 Trades of the 1st Quarter

GuruFocus ranks the Redmond, Washington-based software giant's profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and an operating margin that has increased approximately 4.3% per year over the past five years and is outperforming over 98% of global competitors.

Stanley Druckenmiller&#39;s Top 6 Trades of the 1st Quarter
Stanley Druckenmiller's Top 6 Trades of the 1st Quarter

T-Mobile

Druckenmiller sold 750,440 shares of T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), trimming the position 32.09% and the equity portfolio 2.72%. Shares averaged $125.96 during the first quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Wednesday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.45.

Stanley Druckenmiller&#39;s Top 6 Trades of the 1st Quarter
Stanley Druckenmiller's Top 6 Trades of the 1st Quarter

GuruFocus ranks the Bellevue, Washington-based telecommunication company's financial strength 3 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a low Altman Z-score of 1.19 and interest coverage and debt ratios that underperform more than 73% of global competitors.

Stanley Druckenmiller&#39;s Top 6 Trades of the 1st Quarter
Stanley Druckenmiller's Top 6 Trades of the 1st Quarter

Nuance Communications

Druckenmiller sold 2,163,674 shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN), slashing 74.31% of the position and 2.57% of the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $46.02 during the first quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Wednesday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 3.56.

Stanley Druckenmiller&#39;s Top 6 Trades of the 1st Quarter
Stanley Druckenmiller's Top 6 Trades of the 1st Quarter

GuruFocus ranks the Burlington, Massachusetts-based software company's financial strength 4 out of 10: Although the company has a solid Piotroski F-score of 6 and a good Altman Z-score of 3.79, interest coverage and debt ratios underperform over 89% of global competitors.

Disclosure: No positions.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Palantir Technologies Scores RS Upgrade, Hits Key Threshold

    When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, focus on those with rising relative price strength. One stock that fits that bill is Palantir Technologies, which had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 77 to 82 Wednesday. When you're researching the best stocks to buy and watch, keep a close on eye on relative price strength.

  • Elon Musk jets in to Britain as ministers seek site for new car factory

    Ministers are hunting for a site for a major new car plant in a move stoking speculation that Elon Musk is exploring building Teslas in Britain. Sources said the Government’s new Office for Investment called on regional agencies to urgently submit potential locations for a new factory that would be a significant post-Brexit boost for Britain’s £80bn car industry. It is understood that the body, established in November and headed by the former Barclays chairman Lord Grimstone, sounded out regional authorities including Teesside and the West Midlands over potential sites covering 250 hectares at short notice. One insider said regions were asked to submit proposals earlier this month and “we only had 48 hours to put it together”. The company behind the plans was not revealed and the source added that “we usually get much more time and engagement with the potential investor”. The move inevitably threw the spotlight on Mr Musk, who visited the UK last weekend. The billionaire's $70m Gulfstream G650ER jet arrived at Luton on Friday, having made the 10-hour flight from Norman Mineta San Jose airport, and departed two days later on Sunday night. Downing Street denied industry rumours that the Telsa chief visited Chequers, the Prime Minister’s country residence, during his stay. But Mr Musk has previously run the rule over potential sites for a gigafactory in the UK, including Somerset’s Gravity business park last year. It could not be confirmed that the Tesla chief's visit was directly linked to the search for a car manufacturer. Previously Mr Musk has said that Brexit posed too much of a risk for a major investment in the UK.

  • Is There Now An Opportunity In Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)?

    Momo Inc. ( NASDAQ:MOMO ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during...

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Bitcoin drops to lowest since Jan; stocks fall before Fed minutes

    Stock indexes fell globally on Wednesday ahead of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve, while cryptocurrencies plunged after regulatory moves from China, with bitcoin dropping to its lowest level since January. Equity investors worry that rising inflationary pressures as evidenced by stronger-than-expected consumer price readings could prompt the Fed to pare back its support sooner than many anticipate. "There is no question that inflation worries have creeped into the investor mindset, which will weigh on the tech stocks and in all likelihood we will see yields go up," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: NVIDIA, Texas Instruments, Advanced Micro Devices, ON Semiconductor and Monolithic Power Systems

    The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: NVIDIA, Texas Instruments, Advanced Micro Devices, ON Semiconductor and Monolithic Power Systems

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Aurora Cannabis (ACB) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Fed Officials Signal Open to Taper Talk at ‘Upcoming Meetings’

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Some Federal Reserve officials were open to a debate at “upcoming meetings” on scaling back their massive bond purchases, a record of their April gathering showed, potentially putting taper talk on the table as early as next month.“A number of participants suggested that if the economy continued to make rapid progress toward the committee’s goals, it might be appropriate at some point in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases,” according to minutes from the April 27-28 Federal Open Market Committee meeting published Wednesday.“Various participants noted that it would likely be some time until the economy had made substantial further progress toward the committee’s maximum-employment and price-stability goals,” the minutes said.Officials held interest rates near zero at the meeting and pledged to continue buying $80 billion in Treasuries and $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities every month until “substantial further progress” had been made on their employment and inflation goals. The Fed next meets June 15-16.U.S. Treasuries declined on heavy futures volumes after the minutes were published, as investors digested the news that there was a group of officials open to talking about tapering bond buying. U.S. stocks declined.Chair Jerome Powell said in a press conference following the April meeting that it was premature to start talking about tapering the asset purchases.“It was surprising in so far as Powell after the meeting, in the press conference, said it wasn’t time to talk about talking about tapering and they’re talking about talking about tapering,” said Michael Feroli, JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief U.S. economist. “Even with the April payroll disappointment, which was obviously after the meeting, you could kind of start taking some baby steps in that conversation at the June FOMC meeting.”The U.S. labor market posted strong gains in March, the most recent month for which Fed officials had data at the April meeting. Policy makers have since said they’d need to see continued strength to indicate that the economy was on its way to meeting the Fed’s test to scale back bond buying.Fed officials reiterated that they need to see progress in actual data and not just forecasts in order for the recovery to meet that test, according to the minutes.Rapid ProgressWhile a number of them noted that the economy was making “rapid progress” toward the central bank’s goals, that was before a disappointing April jobs report that also revised down the March figures. Policy makers will have tThe meeting minutes don’t specify which, or exactly how many, participants favored starting tapering talks at upcoming meetings.Some of the officials that have spoken publicly about this following the April meeting are not voters this year, including Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, who this month has called publicly for a conversation on tapering sooner rather than later. But other officials, including Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida and Governor Lael Brainard, have said that the economy continues to need support.The Fed’s massive asset-purchase program is designed to support the economy though the pandemic by lowering borrowing costs on everything from auto loans to houses. While there are signs the recovery is still uneven, some officials have argued that a hot property market is reason enough for the central bank to consider curbing its purchases of MBS.Both Kaplan and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren have publicly argued that housing no longer needs Fed support. There was no discussion of reducing the Fed’s MBS purchases in the April FOMC minutes.Inflation OutlookFears of higher inflation have unsettled some investors in recent weeks amid rising commodity prices, while Fed critics argue that its ultra-easy policies, combined with massive U.S. fiscal stimulus, risk overheating the economy.In their comments about inflation, Fed officials said that a jump in demand along with some bottlenecks in supply would likely push inflation measures above 2% in the near term.The minutes said “a number” of participants said some supply shortages “may not be resolved quickly and, if so, these factors could put upward pressure on prices beyond this year.” Still, “many” observed that longer-run inflation expectations remained anchored near the committee’s goal.‘Well Anchored’“Despite the expected short-run fluctuations in measured inflation, many participants commented that various measures of longer-term inflation expectations remained well anchored at levels broadly consistent with achieving the Committee’s longer-run goals,” the minutes said.Prices of goods surged in April, with the consumer price index posting its biggest month-over-month gain since 2009. Supply-chain bottlenecks and increased economic activity as vaccination rates climb are contributing to the price spikes, which Fed officials have said will be transitory and temporary.Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester noted earlier this month that measures of trend inflation, including her bank’s median CPI gauge, at 2.1% in April, are still in check.“For inflation, it is hard because it is a messy picture right now,” said Carl Tannenbaum, chief economist at Northern Trust. “They are really flying through the clouds right now” so it’s hard to make judgments about underlying prices.Tannenbaum doesn’t think the FOMC will begin discussing tapering until the fall, after Fed officials see several months of jobs data, including improvement in the employment of minorities, and the additional unemployment benefits expire in September. The Black unemployment rate rose in April to 9.7%, and the overall rate ticked up to 6.1%.(Updates with analyst reaction in seventh paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why DraftKings Is Down 3.5% Today

    What happened Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) were down 3.5% in afternoon trading Wednesday despite the Florida legislature approving a sports betting and expanded casino gaming bill.  The sportsbook's stock, which is down 42% from highs hit in March, also got another vote of confidence from Wall Street money manager Cathie Wood, whose Ark Investment Management bought an additional 708,000 shares of its stock yesterday.

  • How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush

    A major gold rush may be about to kick off in Canada, with one little-known miner having surpassed all expectations with its latest drill results

  • Cisco stock drops as earnings outlook falls below Street consensus

    Cisco Systems Inc. shares fell in the extended session Wednesday as the company's earnings outlook fell short of Wall Street expectations while quarterly results topped the analyst consensus.

  • ‘Sir, we know you are behind the desk’: Interior Secretary’s staffer caught on all fours during live TV interview

    Room Rater Twitter account gives bizarre scene 10 out of 10

  • Bill Gates has transferred $3bn in shares to estranged wife since announcing divorce

    Bill Gates’ most recent wealth transfer comes from John Deere landscaping shares

  • Trump news - live: Ex-president rails at investigation into Trump Organization as McConnell opposes Jan 6 bill

    Follow the latest developments in US politics

  • US condemns comments on Jews by Turkish president as antisemitic

    ‘You are writing history with your bloody hands’

  • Rep Katie Porter brought back her ‘whiteboard of justice’ to tackle big pharma pricing ‘fairy tale’

    The congresswoman highlights that the company’s advertising spending is nearly double what it spends on research and development

  • Cash Gernon: Murder suspect accused of returning two hours after kidnapping Cash Gernon and standing over twin brother

    ‘It chills me to think that he could have been coming back for Carter’, says the guardian of the boys

  • Rashida Tlaib says Democrats tell her they support Palestine in secret because they’re scared of ‘intimidation’

    Progressive wing of party increasingly challenges traditional US stance towards Israel

  • Family of deceased Capitol Hill police officer implore Congress to establish riot commission

    The family of Howie Liebengood, the Capitol Police officer who died by suicide following the 6 January riot, have called for Congress to establish the proposed commission to investigate the events of that day. Virginia congresswoman Jennifer Wexton, who represents the family, published the statement on their behalf, noting that Mr Liebengood would still be alive today were it not for the attack on the Capitol. Further to their calls for an official investigation into the violent insurrection that saw Capitol Police officers overwhelmed and attacked by pro-Trump rioters, the family is proud of the progress that has been made on supporting the mental health of the force.

  • Elon Musk loses ranking as world’s second-richest person as Tesla value drops

    SpaceX founder loses second spot to LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault

  • Gaetz associate’s lawyer says case is ‘must see television’ as congressman continues to tweet about Trump’s ‘Big Lie’

    The attorney would not comment on whether he felt the congressman should be indicted